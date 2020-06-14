in Links, Latest

Republic Of CHAZ Begins Reparations; White Participants Pressured To Give Blacks $10 Each

300 Views 4 Votes 3 Comments

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/republic-chaz-begins-reparations-white-participants-pressured-give-blacks-10-each

“White people, I see you. I see every one of you, and I remember your faces.”

Seattle’s so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has begun reparations, as white members of the fledgling sovereignty were asked on Friday night to give at least one black person $10 before leaving the area.

“I want you to find, by the time you leave this autonomous zone, I want you to give ten dollars to one African American person from this autonomous zone. And if you find that’s difficult – if you find it’s hard for you to give ten dollars to people of color, to black people expecially [sic], you have to think really critically about – in the future, are you going to actually give up power and land and capital when you have it?

If you have a hard time giving up ten dollars, you have to think about: are you really down with this struggle? Are you really down with the movement? Because if that is a challenge for you, I’m not sure if you’re in the right place.

So find an African American person. White people, I see you. I see every one of you, and I remember your faces. You find that African American person and you give them ten dollars. Cash up, venmo, ten dollars in your pocket. That’s my challenge to you. Do it.

In short, cough up or GTFO.

Meanwhile, CHAZ’s efforts at gardening appear to be ill-fated. Perhaps they will cross their fortified borders into the United States to resupply at the local Whole Foods.

And the Antifa Republic’s tolerance for religion is somewhat lacking:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/republic-chaz-begins-reparations-white-participants-pressured-give-blacks-10-each

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

CHAZ

What do you think?

4 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
June 14, 2020

This is really weird, like a chapter in a science fiction novel.

1
Reply
jim
jim
June 14, 2020

like is this for real

1
Reply
Sue Rarick
Sue Rarick
June 14, 2020

This is hilarious – So from the video they are using 1st a choke hold on the guy then when forced down they put a knee to his neck ………………… Plus forget freedom of speech and freedom of religion.
Add to all this the raised fist salute that is eerily similar to the Nazi salute and this just gets weirder by the moment.
P.S. Considering that they are pro Palestinian – Jews – run – it will happen again.

0
Reply

Universities everywhere are concerned about a ‘virus,’ but not the one you think