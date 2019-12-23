Reps set to lose more to Dems in 2020

Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler from the Center for Immigration Studies published new research, which should alarm Republicans to the glee of Democrats. The country’s laws and enforcement on both legal and illegal immigration will help shift 26 seats in Congress from red to blue in 2020.

Trump swing states like Ohio [-3], Michigan [-2], Pennsylvania [-2], and Wisconsin [-1] will have fewer congressional seats due to mass immigration in other states. Smaller blue states such as Minnesota and Rhode Island – like the red states of Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, North Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Tennessee – will each receive one less congressional seat.

Those positions will go to the large, blue, coastal cities through redistribution. For next year, California is set to gain 11 congressional seats simply because non-citizens are also counted in congressional apportionment. New York will acquire four more seats and New Jersey two. Texas, which is transforming blue, due to immigration and out-of-state youth, will gain four seats, just like Florida with its foreign-born section of 4.1 million. The Democrat strongholds of Illinois and Massachusetts will each gain one new seat.

According to Camarota and Zeigler, overall immigration is shifting political power into the hands of the Democratic Party and the metropolitan zones of LA, NYC, and San Francisco.

Earlier this year, the Atlantic pointed out that every congressional district with a foreign-born population exceeding roughly 14 percent had a 90 percent chance of electing Dem and only a ten percent chance of electing Rep. Both Axios and the New York Times admit that, at its present rate, legal immigration [alone] will continue to hand more of the electoral cake to Democrats. All of this, in my humble opinion, translates into an easy ride for the Democratic party. All they have to do is sell themselves to their base and to moderates as “the lesser evil,” and that’s it. Republicans will continue to feign opposition to the phenomenon, and the corruption will perpetuate itself through this mechanism/narrative until it’s rendered obsolete and a new one will take its place.

