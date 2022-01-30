The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Reports Persist of Massive Biden Zelensky Row as Washington Kiev Argue Publicly over ‘Russian Invasion Threat

Ukrainian official tells CNN Biden’s call with Ukrainian President ‘did not go well’ but White House disputes account

Analysis: New discord between Ukraine and US plays right into Putin’s hands

Biden’s call with Ukrainian president ‘did not go well’: Volodymyr Zelensky told Joe to ‘tone down’ his messaging about the threat of Russian invasion because it is causing panic, source says

Julia Ioffe on Twitter: “”The White House and its Democratic allies have just about had it with president Zelensky. According to three sources in the administration and on the Hill, the Ukrainian president is by turns annoying, infuriating, and downright counterproductive.” https://t.co/DM67277i4r / Twitter” “The White House and its Democratic allies have just about had it with president Zelensky. According to three sources in the administration and on the Hill, the Ukrainian president is by turns annoying, infuriating, and downright counterproductive.” https://t.co/DM67277i4r

