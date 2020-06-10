REPORT: Over 95% of UK “Covid19” deaths had “pre-existing condition”

Latest statistics show vast majority of fatalities had at least one other disease

Over 95% of “COVID Deaths” recorded in England and Wales had potentially serious comorbidities, according to statistics released by NHS England.

The latest figures make for pretty stark reading. Or, rather, they would make for stark reading…if they didn’t follow the exact same pattern already shown in other nations around the world.

