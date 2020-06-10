REPORT: Over 95% of UK “Covid19” deaths had “pre-existing condition”

Latest statistics show vast majority of fatalities had at least one other disease
Over 95% of “COVID Deaths” recorded in England and Wales had potentially serious comorbidities, according to statistics released by NHS England.
The latest figures make for pretty stark reading. Or, rather, they would make for stark reading…if they didn’t follow the exact same pattern already shown in other nations around the world.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
the british regime is lying