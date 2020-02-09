RAY McGOVERN: German TV Exposes the Lies That Entrapped Julian Assange

A major German TV network has aired an interview with the UN rapporteur on torture that reveals the invention of the Swedish “rape” case against Julian Assange.
Truth has broken through for those confused about how a publisher ended up in a maximum security prison in London with a one-way extradition ticket to court in the U.S. and the rest of his life behind bars.
One of the main German TV channels (ZDF) ran two prime-time segments on Wednesday night exposing authorities in Sweden for having “made up” the story about Julian Assange being a rapist.
Until last night most Germans, as well as other consumers of “major media” in Europe, had no idea of the trickery that enmeshed Assange in a spider-web almost certainly designed by the U.S. and woven by accomplices in vassal states like Sweden, Britain and, eventually, Ecuador.
ZDF punctured that web by interviewing UN Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer. One ZDF “Heute Sendung” segment (in German) is especially telling from minute 13:00 to 15:30 . The second is ZDF “Heute Journal” (minute 25:49 to 30:19.)
Both ZDF programs show Melzer being interviewed, with minimal interruption or commentary, letting his findings speak for themselves about how allegations against Assange were “made up” and manipulated to hold him captive.
The particularly scurrilous allegation that led many, including initially Melzer, to believe Assange was a rapist — a tried and tested smear technique of covert action — was especially effective. The Swedes never formally charged him with rape — or with any crime, for that matter. ZDF exhibited some of the documents Melzer uncovered that show the sexual allegations were just as “invented” as the evidence for WMD before the attack on Iraq.
Melzer had previously admitted to having been so misled by media portrayals of Assange that he was initially reluctant to investigate Assange’s case. Here is what Melzer wrote last year in an op-ed marking the International Day in Support of Torture Victims, June 26.
No major media would print or post it. Medium.com posted it under the title “Demasking the Torture of Julian Assange.”
Excerpts:
“But surely, I found myself pleading, Assange must be a selfish narcissist, skateboarding through the Ecuadorian Embassy and smearing feces on the walls? Well, all I heard from Embassy staff is that the inevitable inconveniences of his accommodation at their offices were handled with mutual respect and consideration.
This changed only after the election of President Moreno, when they were suddenly instructed to find smears against Assange and, when they didn’t, they were soon replaced. The President even took it upon himself to bless the world with his gossip, and to personally strip Assange of his asylum and citizenship without any due process of law.
In the end it finally dawned on me that I had been blinded by propaganda, and that Assange had been systematically slandered to divert attention from the crimes he exposed.” (Emphasis added.)
Melzer ended his op-ed with this somber warning:
“… This is not only about protecting Assange, but about preventing a precedent likely to seal the fate of Western democracy. For once telling the truth has become a crime, while the powerful enjoy impunity, it will be too late to correct the course. We will have surrendered our voice to censorship and our fate to unrestrained tyranny.” (Emphasis added.)
Melzer’s indefatigable efforts to expose what Assange has gone through, including “psychological torture,” met with some modest success in the days before the German ZDF aired their stories. Embedded in the linked article is by far the best interview of Melzer on Assange.
Opposition to extraditing Assange to the U.S. is becoming more widespread. Another straw in an Assange-favorable wind came last week when the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called for Assange’s immediate release, ending years of silence by such European institutions.
It remains, nonetheless, an uphill struggle to prompt the British to think back 800 years to the courage of the nobles who wrested the Magna Carta from King John.
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He is co-creator of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.
Please Donate to Consortium News
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
This is interesting because ZDF is a German news medium with a conservative outlook, owned by the state, which always tows the official line. So the question is: Why is the German Government all of a sudden defending Assange? Hm, hm?
The German public is by now truly sick and tired of American arrogance and diktat, if not machiavellian intrigue, and their call is filtering up more and more into the corridors of state power, even to those who’ve earlier resisted.
That’d be my guess.
Yes, true! The German public, as you say, is sick and tired of US diktat. The German Government however, is still a US puppet, especially Angela Merkel. And the state news media are all severely controlled and censored by the state organs, including ARD and ZDF (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen). These are the two main chains of TV in the Bundesrepublik Deutschland.
Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), “heute journal”: Verschwörung gegen Julian Assange?
von Diana Zimmermann (Video)
Im Verfahren gegen den Wikileaks-Gründer seien Vergewaltigungen erfunden und Beweise manipuliert worden. Das meint UN-Sonderberichterstatter für Folter, Melzer. Die USA und andere wollten Whistleblower abschrecken. Melzer sieht den Rechtsstaat in Gefahr.
https://www.zdf.de/nachrichten/heute-journal/verschwoerung-gegen-julian-assange-100.html
Conspiracy against Julian Assange?
by Diana Zimmermann (video)
In the lawsuit against the Wikileaks founder, rape was invented and evidence was manipulated. This is what Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, has found out. The United States and others wanted to deter whistleblowers. Melzer sees the rule of law in danger.
Nils Melzer is a Swiss professor for Law.
https://www.zdf.de/nachrichten/heute-journal/verschwoerung-gegen-julian-assange-100.html
In the interview, special investigator Professor Nils Melzer says that he got the impression when studying the UN files that Sweden and the UK followed instructions from the United States. The “evidence” of rape is not sufficient, it is fictitious. The Swiss law professor says that the rule of law in Europe only works as long as state interests are not affected. As soon as the state feels threatened, the rule of law is not guaranteed. He also says that he needed personal courage to publish his research results. Switzerland is neither part of the EU nor NATO. Switzerland is… Read more »
Seems to me the world has discovered the system that divides, sorts, and contains 8 billion members of the human race, into one of 206 G & T containers (each a named nation state) has discovered its human condition to be not citizen, but slave, in-service to the few, driven by propaganda in service to the few. So called legitimate government has become an international criminal empire, offering its genocide and terrorism services to mobsters through its franchised entities (nation states) engaged in profit making worldwide. No amount of whistle blower suppression is likely to protect the leaders of the… Read more »
The Swedish accuser was pressured to file charges. What more does one need to know to conclude that the charges were fabricated at the behest of foreign powers in order to trap Assange in the UK.
Shame on Sweden. Shame on the UK.
It’s surprising that the ZDF airing it w/o manipulating it for a change, still all the German MSM and ÖR (Öffentlich Rechtlichen = Public Broadcaster) are totaly infiltrated by corrupt Transatlantic/Pro-Zionist shills lackeys plants minions and peddling Regime Fake-News + Propaganda 24/7 and there’s no alternative news voices on TV in Germany – No “RT”! – unlike in US+UK where RT is on the air fighting an uphill battle 24/7 against it’s haters, German corrupt Establishment + Regime refuses ‘RT Deutsch’ the required licence from Day 1. A coincidence? Not at all, it would be heard+seen as well in Austria… Read more »
The closest to “alternative” is FR, Frankfurter Rundschau. However, it is not nearly as alternative as RT Deutsch.
Are you kidding? The FR is transatlantic/pro-zionist/neoliberal/pro-regime rubbish like all the others.
Maybe you mean FAZ (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung)? I do not find FR transatlantic at all. It has many alternative articles but expressed in a moderate way. Germany is a police state, like all EU countries are. One needs to be cautious when expressing alternative views.
FAZ FR doesn’t matter, they are all totaly useless.
Well – there is bad, worse, worst.
Bad: Frankfurter Rundschau (FR). –
Worse: Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ), Die Zeit, Der Spiegel. –
Worst : Die Welt, Bild-Zeitung. These are fascist news media.
Well, I applaud German TV for airing what was clearly obvious for anyone bothering to follow the saga. Unfortunately, that’s not most of the public.
Unfortunately too many sheeples get their so-called news mainly from TV ARD + ZDF, specialy an certain apathic intellectual lazy demographic part, who are the same who always vote for the same rotten corrupt disgrace of establishment + regime.
What can people in Germany do, who do not speak foreign languages? Very few know that there is RT Deutsch, for example. They read what they get. They watch what is presented to them on TV.
That’s the whole point why RT-Deutsch is ‘deliberately’ refused a TV Licence…in Europe around 100 million speak German as first language.