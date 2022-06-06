The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin’s warning. Olaf Scholz fears Zelensky will invade Russia with German weapons
The Duran: Episode 1299
Why Has Germany Been So Slow to Deliver Weapons?
Olaf Scholz and Ukraine: Why Has Germany Been So Slow To Deliver Weapons?
Half of all Germans – not to mention numerous allied nations – believe the German chancellor could be doing more to help Ukraine. Why has Olaf Scholz’s government been so hesitant? Zur Playlist Abspielen Abspielen Kommentare öffnen Zur Merkliste hinzufügen German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is exasperating.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
WHilst USA and UUK dictate policy to Kiev, Kiev inits turn attempts to dictate tot he EU; the force they have is one of political Correctness, more than absolute, unquestionable – not least because its foolishness based on lies and (deliberate) ignorance.
As one who has long grown used to being robbed by my (UK) government on behalf of those who set their agenda in support of the Institute of Global Tyranny, I am very pleased that tradition is being upheld, and we can additionally pay not only a middle-man (India) but also the government a tax on Heavy Russian oil. In order to save face of the tyrant and their fools. Naturally, the money will be foolishly spent on prolonging a war, and killing more. Heaven could not be more interesting, and here us mere mortals may continue to practice selflessness,… Read more »
If the Ukies get these long range weapons and manage to fire them, they are absolutely bound to fire them into Russia. Of course they are – Ukraine desperately wants to get other European countries directly involved, it is their only hope. So getting Russia to act against a Nato country is just the ticket