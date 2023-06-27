The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin’s speech, post mutiny
The Duran: Episode 1628
They did nothing. To keep calling this a mutiny is ridiculous.
Anyone that believes a group of less than10k men with no air support was ever going to do anything in Russia, IVE GOT A BRIDGE TO SELL YOU!!! Just complete poppycock.
Prighozin is not DUMB. He is also part of the inner circle.
LOOK. Western European leaders resolve has been hardened just like I said it would…
So many things that are senseless in all the discussions on this.
