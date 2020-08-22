Putin warns Merkel & Macron to NOT “interfere” in Belarus (Video)

Via DW (https://www.dw.com/en/merkel-macron-talks-france-offers-eu-mediation-in-belarus-including-russia/a-54639160)…

The leaders of Germany and France discussed the worsening political crisis in Belarusduring talks at French President Emmanuel Macron’s summer retreat on the Cote d’Azur on Thursday.

At a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following a two-hour meeting, Macron said the European Union could try to mediate an end to the deep public discontent over the disputed election win for strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Macron said the Belarusian people must find a solution but said that Brussels stands ready to help and insisted that Russia — the ex-Soviet state’s closest ally — should be included in the dialogue.

But he also warned Moscow against any aggressive intervention in its neighbor’s affairs.

Merkel, meanwhile, said that Lukashenko “has not sought to speak to any of us [EU leaders],” despite facing a growing post-election protest movement that has brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets.

Some protesters gathered again in Minsk on Wednesday evening, defying Lukashenko’s latest order to his police to clear the streets of the capital after a week and a half of rallies against his rule.

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:

Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

Putin warns Merkel & Macron to NOT “interfere” in Belarus published on Putin warns Merkel & Macron to NOT “interfere” in Belarus. The Duran Quick Take: Episode 641. Via DW (https://www.dw.com/en/merkel-macron-talks-france-offers-eu-mediation-in-belarus-including-russia/a-54639160)… The leaders of Germany and France discussed the worsening political crisis in Belarusduring talks at French President Emmanuel Macron’s summer retreat on the Cote d’Azur on Thursday.

1 1 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report