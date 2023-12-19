in Latest, Video

Putin Visits Rus MoD, Shoigu Huge Rus Army Build Up, US Senate Unable to Agree on Ukr Aid, Ukr Media Talks Defeat

14 Views 6 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin Visits Rus MoD, Shoigu Huge Rus Army Build Up, US Senate Unable to Agree on Ukr Aid, Ukr Media Talks Defeat
Topic 1058

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Frontline update; Avdeyevka, Marinka and double taps w/ Patrick Lancaster