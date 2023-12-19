The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin Visits Rus MoD, Shoigu Huge Rus Army Build Up, US Senate Unable to Agree on Ukr Aid, Ukr Media Talks Defeat
Topic 1058
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.