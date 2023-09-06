in Latest, Video

Putin; Ukraine offensive is not stalled, it is a failure

512 Views 34 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

34 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bart
Bart
September 6, 2023

The necessity to read the articles several times may have to do with the fact that usually some 3-7 authors who are scattered around the world provide input to the stories.

0
Reply

Who is lying: China, or Rupert Murdoch’s WSJ?

Oil price cap failure. Huawei chip shocks west. Blinken gifts $1B to Kiev. Russia trolls UK MoD. U/1