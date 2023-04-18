Putin Tours Battlefronts, Meets Top Commanders; Russia Massive Bombing; East Europe Rejects Grain

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin Tours Battlefronts, Meets Top Commanders; Russia AF Massive Bombing Bakhmut; East Europe States Reject Ukraine Grain, US Furious with Brazil’s Lula over Russia, China
Topic 821
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Poisoned Ukrainian Grain, Pesticides, Fungus, Dominating Europe’s Markets
theinteldrop.org/2023/04/15/poisoned-ukrainian-grain-pesticides-fungus-dominating-europes-markets/