The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin Talks Erdogan, Leaders re Prigozhin; Rus Deputy FM Reassures China; Ukr Offensive Standstill; US Reverses Course US Officials Call Xi Jinping ‘Dictator’
Topic 888
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.