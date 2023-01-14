The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin stair master. US arms shortage. Duda rock star in Lviv. Miss Universe & Davos. U/1
Topic 836
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Sharp contrast to Biden, who has a hard time making it up the stairs to his airplane.
I am trying to figure out who is a threat to invade America. Oh wait, America is being invaded across its open borders by everybody. Tanks? America can defend its open borders with pea shooters. In a serious case, bb guns. What a joke!
The Russian entry for Miss Universe was elegant.
The American entry was bizarre.
No surprise there!
I think a nuke missile should “ACCIDENTLY “fall on Warsaw, I think a nuke war with the west is on the cards in the not too distant future, we have suicidal politicians running the western governments, and when the Ukraine is flattened they will push the button, of course it will be called the nine ninth sanctions on Russia.