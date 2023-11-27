The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin sleeper spies. Zaluzhny must resign. Pentagon wants tanks back. Netanayhu two-front war. U/1
Topic 1161
How about a civilian/neonazi war in Kiev and Western Ukraine? I see it coming!
If the Pentagon wants its tanks back, it would be neat for Kiev to say “Come and get them”. Then the Yanks can take on the Ukrainians and the Russians on their home ground. Tea & gingerbread…
Sunak is even more ignorant than I thought. Long before a Challenger gets close enough to the Russians to hit them, it would be obliterated by far longer-range Russian weapons.
The Western morons keep proposing “talks” or “negotiations”. But first they would have to get the Russians to agree to meet them. Which won’t happen. Why would the Russians negotiate with people who always lie? The purpose of negotiation is to reach agreement. But the West always breaks agreements! As Abraham Lincoln said of sending reinforcements to a certain general, it’s as much use as shovelling flies across a room.
Ben Hodges, military expert, who has got every military prediction wrong, should have been perfect as Head of NATO, (after all, he is the only candidate who has actually served in the military) if only Joe Biden had not scuppered his candidacy. In a moment of sanity, I think they recognised that he would hasten the demise of NATO and they couldn’t let that happen, just at the moment. At least with either Freeland/von der Leyen or Kallas in charge, it could be blamed on a woman (Oh look – she can’t even park a tank properly etc.). I still… Read more »