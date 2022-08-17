in Latest, Video

Putin, Shoigu Pitch Russia as Main Opponent of Globalisation. Part 2

Putin, Shoigu Pitch Russia as Main Opponent of Globalisation. Part 2
Address to participants and guests of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ladies and gentlemen, Esteemed foreign guests, Let me welcome you to the anniversary 10 th Moscow Conference on International Security. Over the past decade, your representative forum has become a significant venue for discussing the most pressing military-political problems. Today, such an open discussion is particularly pertinent.


https://eng.mil.ru/en/news_page/country/more.htm?id=12433677@egNews

Alexander Mercouris

