Putin Says Trump Will Survive Impeachment Proceedings

Putin denounced the impeachment proceedings as “spurious” and said the US Senate is unlikely to remove Trump.
Putin said the Democratic push for impeachment is “part of the ongoing domestic political battle” in Washington.
I believe that President Putin is right. Donald Trump will not be deposed because the Republican Senators will block the impeachment Process. I also believe that Donald Trump will win the presidency again in 2020. He has a huge voters’ fan base.
