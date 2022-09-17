The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin Says Russia May Soon Upgrade SMO to Counter Terror Operation; Modi Says India Russia Friendship ‘Unbreakable’
News conference following visit to Uzbekistan
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good evening, I am listening. Question: Now that the SCO summit is over, summing it up, can you tell us how you regard the SCO’s development prospects and what the most important thing is for Russia in the SCO? Vladimir Putin: The most important thing always and everywhere is economic development.
Meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Prime Minister, my friend. To my Indian friends, I would like to welcome you all once again. Mr Prime Minister, First of all, I want to start our meeting by personally congratulating you and the entire friendly nation of India on the holiday you celebrated last month: I mean the 75 th anniversary of independence of the Republic of India.
MEA | Statements : Speeches & Statements
Excellency, Samarkand I got a chance to meet you once again and also got the opportunity to discuss many topics. When you visited in December last year, we had discussions on many topics and even after that, as you said, we have had discussions on telephone once and there also we had detailed discussions on the issues related to bilateral relations between India and Russia and the problems of the world.
Putin: ..”…Kiev has announced it has launched an active counteroffensive. Let’s see how it unfolds and how it ends……”
In other words “Go ahead punk, make my day!”