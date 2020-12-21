in Latest, Video

Putin Owns BBC Journalist: Yes, Compared To You, We Are White And Fluffy Angels!

50 Views

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Douglas Murray and His Continuing Fight against the “Madness of Crowds”

Putin: The Arms Race Between Russia And USA Is Already Underway; There’s No Doubt About That!