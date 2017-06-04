Putin on London attacks: “The brutality and cynicism of this crime is shocking”

Russia and Iran have suggested a real alliance against terrorism. It will almost certainly fall on deaf ears.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the terrorist atrocity in London and called for more unity in the fight against terrorism worldwide.

President Putin sent a private letter to the British Prime Minister saying,

“The brutality and cynicism of this crime is shocking”.

According to the office of the Russian President,

“Vladimir Putin expressed his conviction that the best common response to this incident should become the extension of joint efforts in fighting terrorists all over the world. The President passed on words of sympathy and support to the victims’ families and friends and wished a speedy recovery to all those who were injured in the attack”.

On the same day, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi called the attack a “wake-up call” to the international community and stressed the importance of creating a meaningful and effective united effort against Salafist terrorist groups like ISIS.

Qassemi condemned the attack saying,

“Terrorism in all its forms and shapes and with any purpose and motivation is blameworthy, rejected and condemned”.

He conveyed the Iranian nation’s expressions of sorrow and condolences and stated the long held Iranian policy that the only way, “for all countries to avoid double standards and honestly join an international campaign against violence and extremism”.

He added,

“To uproot terror, it is necessary that they [western states] address the root causes as well as main financial and ideological sources of extremism and violence, which are clear to everyone”.

Russia and Iran have more or less come to the west with open arms, offering a real alliance against Salafist terrorism. Russia and Iran both have experience in fighting and winning against this threat. It is deeply worrying that these calls for unity will almost certainly fall on deaf ears.