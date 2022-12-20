in Latest, Video

Putin meets Lukashenko, all eyes on Belarus. EU gas price cap. Qatar responds to EU scandal. U/1

569 Views 10 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin meets Lukashenko, all eyes on Belarus. EU gas price cap. Qatar responds to EU scandal. U/1
Topic 814

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

10 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jarno P
Jarno P
December 20, 2022

Are you ever going to wake up to the fact that JEWS are behind this ALL ?

UK, France, Netherlands, Germany and several other EU-scam countries are run by JEWISH WEF schooled leaders plus US is FULLY run by JEWS !!

-1
Reply
Diana
Diana
December 20, 2022

It’s so funny when you announce a clown world and then remember another story to tell first. It’s funny because things that you don’t class as clown world stories are just as crazy. Most of this episode was one clown world after another.

1
Reply

Global economic crisis & the geopolitical reaction w/Jeffrey Sachs (Live)

US Sanctions are killing Syrians and are a human rights violation