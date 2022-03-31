The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin Decrees Gas for Roubles only, Energy Markets Tremble, Germany Shakes
The German economic miracle no longer exists
It is a surreal situation. The ECB is still conducting quantitative easing and holding rates at an historic low of minus 0.5pc, severely damaging the business model of the German savings and cooperative banks. These provide 90pc of total credit to the Mittelstand family firms, once the bedrock of the German Wirtschaftwunder, but are now under mounting stress.
Putin Signs Decree Ordering Gas Exports To Be Halted If Buyers Don’t Pay In Rubles
Contrary to expectations that Vladimir Putin was bluffing about collecting rubles in exchange for Russian energy exports, moments ago a decree signed by the Russian president confirmed that that was not the case. According to Bloomberg, Putin said he had signed a decree demanding payment in rubles for Russian gas supplies, which is set to begin April 1 as previously reported.
I live in the UK this news is the best I have heard in a long time, of course I will suffer, but if it grinds the EU serfs in to the ground and make them realise they have been on the wrong bus (US) it will be better all round if the EU gets some back bone and tell the US to get lost.