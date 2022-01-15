The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Psaki says Russia preparing false flag to invade Ukraine
***News Topic 695***
U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a ‘false-flag’ operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion
U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a ‘false-flag’ operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion
The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a “false-flag” operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. “We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.