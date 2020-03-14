PROVEN: Biden Won the Democratic Nomination by Cheating.

Eric Zuesse

It’s not just that he sold out to billionaires in order to be able to compete with Bernie Sanders who refused to do that and didn’t need to, but it’s the case also because Biden lied shamelessly in order to win overwhelmingly the black vote in South Carolina where most of the Democrats are Blacks — he had to misrepresent to black voters not only his policies but himself in order to achieve his first-ever (and crushing) win of a state primary in his long career of three campaigns for the U.S. Presidency. And, so, that’s what he did, and he won his first-ever state primary outside of his own state of Delaware — he played South Carolina’s Blacks for suckers, and they swallowed his bait in one huge gulp, and the billionaires (virtually all of them white) then created for him the campaign that suddenly turned everything around in his favor — all of this being based upon lies.

Biden won the nomination by lying rampantly and by treating black voters as if their race is their entire identity — as if they are nothing more than their race. For white voters, that’s called “racism,” and Biden treated black voters that way, as being racists themselves. The ploy, contemptuous of Black voters, worked, and the extent to which it worked shocked political professionals of both Parties. It destroyed the campaign of Bernie Sanders, who was arrested in Chicago during the early 1960s for his participation in an anti-segregation demonstration against the City’s government, and who has consistently advocated for the poor.

On March 7th, I opened an article about the unprecedentedly sudden turn-around in the Democratic Party’s Presidential contest: “Without the support of Blacks in the recent Democratic Party primaries, Joe Biden would still be the political failure in U.S. Presidential campaigning that he had always been.” And I closed by comparing the honesty of Sanders’s pitch to Blacks versus the rabid dishonesty of Biden’s pitch to them.

But now I have found that Biden’s exploitation of Blacks for their votes was even worse than I (or perhaps, anyone) ever knew.

I had said in that article on March 7th:

The superiority of Sanders on specifically Black issues goes well beyond Sanders having always fought against banksters and Biden’s always having been one of banksters’ key men in Congress, and it goes beyond Biden’s having written the crime-laws to target the most the crimes that were done the most by young black males and that filled our prisons with them — while leaving banksters out of prison and not even dispossessed of their illegally won wealth. In 1963, Sanders was arrested by Chicago police officers for his participation in a demonstration against the City’s pro-segregation policies. What was Joe Biden doing, of a political nature, during that same period? Nothing*, though he was then a college student, just as Sanders then was. Whereas Sanders was risking his personal welfare in order to help to end segregation, Biden was “graduating with a class rank of 506 out of 688.[25] His classmates were impressed by his cramming abilities,[21] and he played halfback with the Blue Hens freshman football team.[20] In 1964, while on spring break in the Bahamas,[26] he met and began dating Neilia Hunter, who was from an affluent background in Skaneateles, New York.” Everything there reflects a social climber, which Biden has been throughout his adult life. And he is profoundly corrupt. Blacks overwhelmingly support a serial-lying anti-Black elitist white bigot, who knows how to charm them.

That asterisk (*) connected to this:

* The Wikipedia article on Biden asserts that, “During these years, he participated in an anti-segregation sit-in at a Wilmington theatre.[21]” but if one clicks onto the footnote there, no evidence comes up, and the reader becomes trapped in a circular dead end, which is what one might reasonably expect to happen if Biden’s team had inserted this otherwise-incongruous assertion in order to counter the clear and published proof that Sanders was an anti-segregation activist while he was at college. The asserted ‘source’ for that ‘anti-segregation sit-in’ is the annual reference-series, Current Biography. … Whatever is written there is basically an edited version of what the individual had written about himself in a questionnaire. And Biden has been exposed as having perpetrated numerous lies about his past; so, this would not be at all unlike him to do. Other than that one incongruous assertion in the Wikipedia article, nothing indicates that, back in the 1960s, Biden was anything other than an ambitious slickster, even then when he was in college, motivated solely by status-seeking, not by serving anyone except his friends and mega-donors. In fact, that same Wikipedia article also notes: “Biden was one of the Senate’s leading opponents of desegregation busing. In his Senate campaign, Biden expressed support for the 1971 Swann decision of the Supreme Court, which supported busing programs to integrate school districts to remedy de jure segregation, but opposed it to remedy de facto segregation, as in Delaware.” Biden supported segregation, so long as it happened ‘naturally’ (such as it did in Delaware), instead of by an explicit law being passed. This was the same viewpoint that the megabanks put forth to ‘justify’ red-lining: whatever is ‘natural’ is good. Progressivism is not ‘natural’. Of course, the mega-banks loved him, and he loved them back. Yet he calls himself “progressive.” Corrupt politicians think that the strong and the smart have a right to exploit the weak and the stupid, but the big problem is that whenever this happens, the public — including many who are even stronger and brighter than the exploiters, but less psychopathic — suffer; not only the weak and stupid that they are currently exploiting do.

The new development is that, on March 13th, I was finally able to see and examine the reference which was cited in that footnote #21 in the 26 September 2019 Wikipedia article on Joe Biden: I looked at the 1987 Current Biography Yearbook (almost all copies of which are gone now, even from large libraries). And I went to page 43 there, which is the footnote-referred-to page. Here is what I found, and it clearly proves that whomever inserted that statement in the Wikipedia article about Biden was lying:

Neither this assertion, to the effect that Biden in college had participated in anti-segregation sit-ins, nor anything like it, was made in the 1987 Current Biography Yearbook. Though page 43 was, indeed, one of that volume’s four pages which were devoted to Biden, the allegation is simply not there. Furthermore, on 12 January 2008, when Biden was starting a run against Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Edwards, and Bill Richardson in the 2008 Presidential primaries, Wikipedia’s article on Biden included no such allegation, at all. That article said “On January 3, 2008 during the Iowa caucuses, Biden announced that he would be dropping out of the presidential race when over half of the precincts were tallied in which he only carried 1% of the vote behind Bill Richardson Governor of New Mexico.” However, by the time of 6 November 2008, just three days after his failure in that Presidential run, the allegation was there. And it has been there ever since, though it is wholly false — it asserts a lie. The 1987 Current Biography Yearbook says no such thing. At some time between October 29th and November 6th of 2008, it was inserted, and it has been there ever since.

Furthermore, far more evidence exists that this allegation was inserted by Biden or by his team — that the lie comes from Biden himself:

On 14 February 2020, Robert Mackey headlined at The Intercept, “Ahead of South Carolina Vote, Joe Biden Faces Questions Over Claims of Civil Rights Activism” and he opened:

As Joe Biden campaigns in South Carolina, ahead of a primary contest later this month he must win to revive his hopes of becoming the Democratic nominee for president, the former vice president is facing questions over claims that he took part in the civil rights movement as a student in the 1960s.

Shaun King, a prominent surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (and former Intercept columnist), drew attention to Biden’s often confusing and at times contradictory statements about what role he played as a young man in the struggle for racial equality in his home state of Delaware.

As King noted in his newsletter, during Biden’s first run for the presidency, in 1987, the then-senator frequently described himself as a teenage civil rights activist, only to withdraw those claims later. More than three decades later, having served under the first black president, Biden seems to have reversed himself again, and now describes himself as a participant in desegregation protests in his youth.

The accompanying video there shows Biden at various stages in his career lying about this. And here is the transcript of it (so that you can absorb it faster — and also I add here some links to document some of his misrepresentations in what he said there):

When I marched in the civil rights movement, I did not march with a 12-point program; I marched with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes, and we changed attitudes. [In 1987, Joe Biden claimed he marched in the civil rights movement.] When I was 17 years old, like many of you, I participated in sit-ins to desegregate the restaurants and movie houses of Wilmington, Delaware. … I came out of the civil rights movement. I was one of the guys that sat in and marched and all that stuff. [A few months later, Biden disavowed the claim, right before dropping out of the presidential race.] … During the ’60s, I was in fact very concerned about the civil rights movement. I was not an activist. I worked at an all-black swimming pool, in the east side of Wilmington Delaware. I was involved. I was involved in what they were thinking, what they were feeling. I was involved, but I was not out marching. I was not down in Selma. I was not anywhere else. I was a suburbanite kid who got a dose of exposure to what was happening to black Americans in my own city. [Decades later, during the Obama era, and more recently on the campaign trail, he started making the same claims again.] You know, when I was a teenager in Delaware, for real, I got involved in the civil rights movement. We have the eighth-largest black population in America. [That’s misleading. Though among all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, Delaware has the 8th-largest percentage of its total population being Blacks — 21.56% (and all of the top 7 except DC were in the Southern Confederacy) — its 949,495 Blacks are the 7th-lowest number of Blacks that are in all of the 50 states and DC — and Biden didn’t say “percentage,” but “eighth-largest population,” which is a number, not a percentage.] … I got my education, Reverend Doc, in the black church — not a joke. Because when we used to get organized on Sundays [Biden’s high school alma mater, and where his children also graduated, Archmere Academy, is a virtually all-White Catholic prep school, and I have not been able to find any indication that he was ever a member of any ‘black church’. He and his children, though living in a high-percentage Black state, didn’t mix with many if any Blacks.], to go out and desegregate movie theaters and things like that, we’d do it through the black church. … I was no big shakes, Reverend, in the civil rights movement. I was just a kid, but I got involved in desegregating movie theaters and helping, you may remember, Rev. Moyer in Delaware [deceased in 2012 and thus not around to disconfirm Biden’s lie] and Herman Holloway [deceased in 1994] organize voter registration drives, coming out of black churches on Sunday, figuring out how we were going to move. … In October, I was invited to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis to receive the Freedom Award [in 2018, as part of his incipient latest Presidential campaign], a thing, when I sat in black churches, in the east side of Wilmington getting ready to — and by the way, next to two Jewish rabbis — getting ready to go out and desegregate movie theaters in Delaware, I never ever thought in my life I would be worthy of, and I’m still not sure I’m worthy of it.

He knows he’s not “worthy of it,” but he obviously doesn’t care; he cares only about winning, no matter how much he needs to play for suckers the people who vote for him, in order to do so. This is clear. That’s the mark of a psychopath, in politics or any other field. He was quoting dead civil-rights activists as having worked alongside him — dead ones so as to protect himself from being immediately recognized as having lied in these statements about his ‘civil rights friends’. His whole life he has succeeded on, basically, charm alone. That, too, is typical of psychopaths, and especially of upper-class ones, such as he and his probably all-White private prep-school buddies.

Sanders lost the Democratic Party’s Presidential nomination because he refused to pander to suckers. His only concern was to appeal to the voters’ better parts, without lying about himself or his policies or the dire condition of the country, which is an increasingly dire condition that is actually a two-party failure, not merely a Republican one. It’s in this condition because of people like Biden and Trump and Obama and Bush.

Here are typical viewer-comments following that video at youtube:

“He’s a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier.’”

“‘Vote for someone else’ — Joe Biden.”

“Embarrassing. This is the kind of humiliation that would make normal people drop out and preserve what little integrity they may have left. But Joe has zero.”

Biden’s career is loaded with instances of his cheating his way through to get what he wants, and of his lying and contradicting himself right and left in order to semi-deny what he had been forced by circumstances to acknowledge, so as to retain the following of his supporters — his dupes — and then to go on to his next scam. This is the standard pattern for psychopaths. He just uses different techniques of doing it than Trump does.

As I had headlined on January 26th, “Joe Biden Is as Corrupt as They Come”, but he is even worse than that: He is willing to steal the Presidency this way — by competing down in Trump’s gutter and playing race-obsessed Blacks the way Trump plays race-obsessed Whites. I predict that Biden will win, because coronavirus comes on Trump’s watch, and thus the Democratic Party’s billionaires will win-out over the Republican Party’s billionaires, and everybody but the billionaires will suffer, and America will continue to rot, and poor Blacks will be left without things like better and far less costly health care, and Biden even wants to reduce Social Security, just as Trump does; so, that too will get cut while the military state (beloved by the billionaires in both Parties and central to Biden’s financial backing) will grow even beyond what it now is (around half of the entire world’s military expenditures). There was an alternative. It was Sanders. He’d have been a stronger candidate against the corrupt Trump, but the Democratic Party’s billionaires were unanimously against him. And now he is gone.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

