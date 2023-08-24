The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Prigozhin plane crash, domestic and external actors
The Duran: Episode 1678
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
How about the possibility that the US (with the help of Ukraine) took out the plane? Pregozhin was in Africa, and despite Russia being clear that they don’t have any interest on helping Niger, for Wagner to be involved in the conflict would be a serious setback for the US.
That is possible! If it was a drone attack it could be executed by the same command that took out 2 Russian bomber airplanes in the same region.
Alexander Mercouris (AM) is a great analyst! He surpasses most of analysts! Korybko’s analysisis are also corresponding to certain degrees with AM’s and so does GordonKahn’s analysis.