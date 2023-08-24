in Latest, Video

Prigozhin plane crash, domestic and external actors

965 Views 29 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Prigozhin plane crash, domestic and external actors
The Duran: Episode 1678

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

29 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Macko
Macko
August 24, 2023

How about the possibility that the US (with the help of Ukraine) took out the plane? Pregozhin was in Africa, and despite Russia being clear that they don’t have any interest on helping Niger, for Wagner to be involved in the conflict would be a serious setback for the US.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Macko
3
Reply
Magnar Husby
Magnar Husby
Reply to  Macko
August 24, 2023

That is possible! If it was a drone attack it could be executed by the same command that took out 2 Russian bomber airplanes in the same region.

1
Reply
Magnar Husby
Magnar Husby
August 24, 2023

Alexander Mercouris (AM) is a great analyst! He surpasses most of analysts! Korybko’s analysisis are also corresponding to certain degrees with AM’s and so does GordonKahn’s analysis.

0
Reply

Trump Georgia indictment, Tiberius Gracchus

Highlights from the First Decision in the Landmark First-Amendment Case, Missouri v. Biden