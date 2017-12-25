in Latest, News

President Trump, Melania receive standing ovation at Christmas Services (VIDEO)

The First Family’s simple Christian faith is refreshing for many Americans to see.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump attend the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting held by the National Park Service at the White House Ellipse in Washington, D.C., November 30, 2017. The Beach Boys, Wynonna, The Texas Tenors, Craig Campbell were among the artists who provided the entertainment. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)

Originally appeared at Red Pill Times

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s attendance at the church where they were married, named Bethesda-by-the-Sea, for the Nativity services.  Video taken of the service shows the standing ovation and cheers the First Couple received upon their arrival.

Upon their arrival, the Trumps were greeted by Reverend James Harlan, the pastor of the church.

When the priest led them into the church nave, the people there broke out in applause and cheers.  This is not the first time this has happened with President Trump.  The same thing took place last year shortly after his election victory when they went home to church services.

This is a very refreshing scene, in light of the “post-Christian” attitude that the Left has managed to infiltrate the country with.  To see and experience a believer as President, and not only that, to know that he is largely sustained by his own wife’s religious convictions – this is a welcome sight for many conservatives in the United States and even elsewhere.

The Twitter feed showing the photo of the Trumps’ grateful acknowledgement of their fellow parishioners’ ovation also shows posts reflecting the sentiments of many Americans about their freshman president:

https://twitter.com/Scavino45/status/945151897962459136/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2017%2F12%2Flive-stream-president-trump-first-lady-melania-attend-christmas-eve-church-service%2F

These kind of sentiments are echoes by great numbers of American people.  The mainstream media manage not to cover it, of course, but we are.

No man is perfect (except One), and our President has his own flaws and failings.  But he is a man that believes in God, and knows he is not God himself.  And he believes in and loves his nation.  It seems that the nation feels it, too.

Merry Christmas!

