President Putin: ‘there will be no force that could ever enslave our people’

Vladimir Putin's Victory Day speech linked the threats of the past with those of the present.

President Putin has spoken during Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

His message on Victory Day sent a poignant message at a time when Russians throughout the world are once again under attack.

President Putin stated,

“There was no, there is no and there will be no force that could ever enslave our people. They fought to the bitter end, defending their homeland, and did what seemed impossible, they turned the bloody wheel of the Second World War back, drove the enemy from our land where it dared to come, crushed Nazism, put an end to its atrocities. And we will never forget that it was our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers who brought the freedom to Europe and the long-awaited peace on the planet”.

Putin called on the international community to join Russia against current threats to the peace of mankind just as many in the world allied with the Soviet Union to fight fascism in the 1940s.

He continued,

“The consolidation of the efforts of all international community is necessary for the effective fight against terrorism, extremism, neo-nazism, other threats. We are open to this kind of cooperation”.

The Russian President concluded,