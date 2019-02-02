Connect with us

Putin Meets Lavrov and Shoigu; Responds to US Withdrawal from INF Treaty

Russia responds to the US’s withdrawal from the INF Treaty. Works on counter-measures.
This is the official transcript of the meeting between the Russian President and Russia’s Foreign and Defense Ministers published by the Kremlin’s website.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, please provide an update on the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, and the disarmament dossier in general. What is going on in terms of limitation of offensive arms?

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov: Mr President,

Regarding the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, as you know, it has been in force since 1988. It had an indefinite term. According to the information at our disposal, the United States has been violating the Treaty since 1999, when it started testing combat unmanned aerial vehicles that have the same characteristics as land-based cruise missiles banned by the Treaty.

The United States went on to use ballistic target missiles for testing their missile defence system, and in 2014 they began the deployment in their missile defence system positioning areas in Europe of Mk 41 vertical launching systems. These launchers are fully suitable as they are for Tomahawk intermediate-range attack missiles.

Vladimir Putin: And this is an outright violation of the Treaty.

Sergei Lavrov: This is an outright violation of the Treaty. Launchers of this kind have already been deployed in Romania, and preparations are underway to deploy them in Poland, as well as Japan.

Another matter of concern for us is that only recently, just a year ago, the United States in its 2018 Nuclear Posture Review set the task of developing low-yield nuclear weapons, and it is probable that intermediate-range missiles will serve as a means of delivery for these weapons. It was also announced only recently that this provision of the US nuclear doctrine is beginning to materialise with missiles of this kind entering production.

In October 2018, the United States officially declared its intention to withdraw from the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles. We did everything we could to save the Treaty considering its importance in terms of sustaining strategic stability in Europe, as well as globally. The last attempt of this kind was undertaken on January 15, when the US finally agreed to our request for holding consultations in Geneva.

In coordination with the Defence Ministry, we proposed unprecedented transparency measures that went far beyond our obligations under the INF Treaty in order to persuade the US that Russia was not in violation of this essential instrument. However, the US torpedoed these proposals. Instead, the US presented yet another ultimatum. It is obvious that we cannot accept it since it contradicts the INF Treaty in both letter and spirit.

With Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

With Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The US announced that it was suspending its participation in the INF Treaty, launched the official withdrawal from it, and said that it will no longer consider itself restricted by the INF Treaty. As far as we can see, this means that the US will make missiles in addition to engaging in research and development activities that have already been factored into the current budget.

There is no doubt that these developments make things worse overall in the sphere of nuclear disarmament and strategic stability. It all started with the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, when the US decided to withdraw from it in 2002, as you know all too well. This was done despite numerous initiatives by the Russian Federation at the UN General Assembly to save the ABM Treaty. The UN General Assembly passed a number of resolutions supporting the ABM Treaty. However, this did not stop the United States from withdrawing from it.

As a partial replacement for the ABM Treaty, the US and Russia signed a joint declaration that same year, 2002, on new strategic relations with a promise to settle all issues related to the so-called third positioning area of the missile-defence system being deployed in Europe at the time. The declaration provided for holding consultations as a way to reach common ground. This did not happen due to the unwillingness of the United States to take up Russia’s concerns in earnest.

In 2007, we made another gesture of good will at your instructions by coming forward with an initiative that consisted of working together to resolve the problems related to US missile defence system’s third positioning area in Europe. Once again, the US backed out of this proposal.

However, at the Russia-NATO Summit in Lisbon in 2010, we once again called for Russia, the US and Europe to work together on a continental missile-defence system. This call was not heeded. Nevertheless, two years later, in 2012, at the NATO Summit in Chicago it was NATO that called for dialogue with Russia on missile defence. However, all this good will boiled down to the US insisting that we simply come to terms with their missile defence approach, despite all the obvious risks and threats to our security posed by this approach.

Let me remind you that in 2013 Russia once again called on the US Department of State to open consultations, and came forward with concrete proposals. There was no reply. And in 2014, the United States brought the dialogue on missile defence to a halt and declared the intention to deploy its positioning areas in Europe and Asia, while also strengthening other systems, including in Alaska and on the east coast.

With Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

With Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Talking about other essential international security and strategic stability instruments, the approach adopted by the United States to performing its commitments under the universal Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons has been a matter of concern for Russia. In fact, despite numerous reminders on our part, the United States commits serious violations of the Treaty in its actions within NATO. The Treaty commits nuclear powers to refrain from transferring the corresponding nuclear technologies.

Despite these provisions, NATO engages in so-called joint nuclear missions whereby the United States together with five NATO countries where US nuclear weapons are deployed conduct nuclear weapons drills with countries that are not part of the five nuclear-weapons states. This is a direct violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Another treaty that had a special role in removing the threat of nuclear war, or, to be more precise, whose preparation was a source of hope for addressing these threats, was the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty [CTBT]. The United States did not ratify it even though doing so was among Barack Obama’s campaign promises when he ran for president.

Right now, this instrument is completely off the radar, since the United States has lost all interest in any consultations on joining this Treaty. Being a party to the CTBT and acting in good faith, Russia holds special events at the UN General Assembly every year in order to promote the Treaty and mobilise public opinion in favour of its entry into force, which requires the United States to join it, among other things.

Apart from the INF Treaty, there is the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty [START] that remains in force. It is also essential for preserving at least some measure of strategic stability and global parity. It is also under threat, since its effective functioning has come into question after the recent move by the United States to remove from accountability under the treaty 56 submarine based Trident launchers and 41 heavy bombers by declaring them converted into nun-nuclear.

This is possible under the treaty, but the other party has the right to make sure that once converted these weapons cannot be reconverted back into nuclear arsenals.

Vladimir Putin: An inspection has to be carried out.

Sergei Lavrov: Yes, an inspection. And there have to be technical means to persuade us that these systems cannot be reconverted and returned into the nuclear arsenal.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

We have been holding talks since 2015 to make sure that the United States complies with its obligations on this matter. So far, there have been no results. The technical solutions we have been offered so far cannot persuade us that more than 1,200 warheads, which is an enormous amount, cannot be returned to the nuclear arsenal. Unfortunately, repeated proposals by Russia to launch talks on extending the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty beyond 2021, when its first term is set to expire, have fallen on deaf ears in the United States. All we hear is that the decision on the New START has yet to be taken.

All in all, the situation is quite alarming. Let me reiterate that the decision taken by the United States on the INF Treaty is of course a matter of serious concern for the entire world, especially for Europe. Nevertheless, the Europeans followed in the footsteps of the United States with all NATO members speaking out in explicit support of the position adopted by the United States to refrain from any discussions on mutual concerns. All we hear are groundless ultimatums requiring us to take unilateral measures without any evidence to support unfounded accusations.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Mr Shoigu, what is the Defence Ministry’s view on the current situation? And what do you propose in this regard?

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu: Mr President, it is obvious to us, despite the murky language that we hear, that apart from openly conducting research and development on the production of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles, there have been actual violations of the INF Treaty, and this has been going on for several years. To put it simply, the United States has started producing missiles of this kind.

In this connection, we have the following proposals regarding retaliatory measures.

First, we propose launching in the coming months research and development, as well as development and engineering with a view to creating land-based modifications of the sea-based Kalibr launching systems.

Second, we propose launching research and development, followed by development and engineering to create land-based launchers for hypersonic intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.

We ask you to support these proposals.

Vladimir Putin: I agree. This is what we will do. Our response will be symmetrical. Our US partners announced that they are suspending their participation in the INF Treaty, and we are suspending it too. They said that they are engaged in research, development and design work, and we will do the same.

I agree with the Defence Ministry’s proposals to create a land-based version of the Kalibr launchers and work on a new project to develop a land-based hypersonic intermediate-range missile.

At the same time, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that we must not and will not let ourselves be drawn into an expensive arms race. I wanted to ask you, would it be possible to finance these initiatives using the existing budget allocations to the Defence Ministry for 2019 and the following years?

Sergei Shoigu: Mr President, we closely studied this matter, and will propose adjustments to the 2019 budget in order to be able to carry out these initiatives within the limits set by the state armaments programme and the defence procurement orders for 2019 without going over budget.

With Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

With Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Vladimir Putin: This should not entail any increases in the Defence Ministry’s budget.

Sergei Shoigu: Yes.

Vladimir Putin: Good.

In this connection, there is one more thing I wanted to ask you. Every six months we hold meetings in Sochi to discuss the implementation of the state defence order with the commanders of the Armed Forces and the defence sector representatives.

Starting this year, I propose modifying this format. I want to see how efforts to deploy our systems are progressing. This refers to the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile, the Peresvet combat laser weapon, which has already been delivered to the army, and the Avangard system, which is now in serial production, having completed the test phase. I want to see how the production of the Sarmat missile is advancing alongside preparations for placing it on combat duty.

Several days ago, you reported to me on the completion of a key stage in testing the Poseidon multipurpose strategic unmanned underwater vehicle. We have to look at how these efforts are advancing.

We are aware of the plans by some countries to deploy weapons in outer space. I want to hear a report on how this threat can be neutralised.

There is another important topic I wanted to raise with both the Foreign Ministry and the Defence Ministry.

For many years, we have been calling on numerous occasions for holding meaningful disarmament talks on almost all aspects of this matter. In recent years, we have seen that our partners have not been supportive of our initiatives. On the contrary, they always find pretexts to further dismantle the existing international security architecture.

In this connection, I would like to highlight the following considerations, and I expect the Foreign Ministry and the Defence Ministry to use them as guidance. All our proposals in this area remain on the table just as before. We are open to negotiations. At the same time, I ask both ministries not to initiate talks on these matters in the future. I suggest that we wait until our partners are ready to engage in equal and meaningful dialogue on this subject that is essential for us, as well as for our partners and the entire world.

Another important consideration I would like to share with the senior officials of both ministries. We proceed from the premise that Russia will not deploy intermediate-range or shorter-range weapons, if we develop weapons of this kind, neither in Europe nor anywhere else until US weapons of this kind are deployed to the corresponding regions of the world.

I ask the Foreign Ministry and the Defence Ministry to closely monitor developments and promptly submit proposals on ways to respond.

<…>

February 2, 2019 19:41

Latest

Intelligence officials around Trump push President towards destructive path (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 72.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 2, 2019

By

A day after Trump criticized US intelligence agency chiefs over their assessments of global threats, the US President is now reversing gears on his critique, saying that he and the intelligence community “are all on the same page.”

According to the AP, Trump met with his director of national intelligence and other top security officials in the Oval Office and said afterward that they told him their testimony at a Senate hearing had been “mischaracterized” by the news media.

The officials told Congress on Tuesday that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal is working, contrary to what Trump has claimed.

The intelligence agency chiefs “said that they were totally misquoted and … it was taken out of context,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “They said it was fake news.”

Trump tweeted Thursday that he and the intelligence leaders “are very much in agreement on Iran, ISIS, North Korea, etc.” and that he values their service.

“Happily, we had a very good meeting, and we are all on the same page!” he wrote.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at US President Donald Trump’s shifting position on whether he agrees with his Intelligence team’s assessment of various threats to American hegemony.

American Intelligence chiefs presented an update to the Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday on their annual assessment of global threats, broadcast on C-SPAN, where they warned of an increasingly diverse range of security dangers from North Korean nuclear weapons to Chinese cyber espionage and Russian campaigns to undermine Western democracies.

After the Intelligence briefing U.S. President Trump said intelligence officials were wrong about North Korea, Iran and the Islamic State, which they said remains a terrorist and insurgent threat.

Trump later tweeted on Wednesday that, “perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!”

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via RT

US President Donald Trump has reversed course on his spymasters’ threat assessment, insisting his initial negative reaction – in which he dismissed their reports as “wrong” and “naïve” – was based on (what else?) fake news.

Trump accused the press of “mischaracterizing” the agency chiefs’ Senate testimony earlier this week, in which they explained how much America should be concerned with ISIS, Iran, North Korea and others. The president initially lashed out at their assessment, criticizing their failure to recognize Tehran as a major threat to the US. After meeting his top spies in person, though, he insisted they all agree “very much” – a total 180 from Wednesday morning.

The president told non-believers to go read the “COMPLETE testimony” – though the words had not changed since Tuesday, when Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and CIA chief Gina Haspel publicly contradicted many of Trump’s policy statements. In particular, Coats said Iran was still complying with the Obama-era nuclear deal and did not appear to be trying to make the A-bomb.

Iran appears to be the only region in which US intelligence doesn’t see a clear and present danger – ISIS, China, North Korea, even the UK all pose dangers to the American empire for this or that reason, according to the spy chiefs.

Twitter reminded Trump that Coats and Haspel had testified on live television.

Compounding the “who’re you going to believe, me or your lying eyes” routine, Trump didn’t even bother to delete the tweets where he called “the Intelligence people” “wrong” and “passive” concerning their Iran assessment and told them to “go back to school.”

Before the Thursday meeting, Trump seemed to double down on his disagreement with his spies, telling the press “I disagree with certain things they said,” and insisting “Time will prove me right, probably.”

Considering how things changed, one can only speculate that some high-end recruitment techniques were used on the President.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Pelosi attempted a coup? Some very peculiar signs point to this

Conspiracy theories are usually bunk; this one may be, too. However, the Pelosi story offers a remarkable amount of compelling information.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 2, 2019

By

Conspiracy theories often abound about many different topics. The seven people that run the world. The Illuminati. UFO’s. Secret government antigravity and other “black projects.” President Trump as the secret agent of Vladimir Putin. Chemtrails. DARPA. All these and many others form the basis for many interesting theories and stories, even movies that are considered “documentaries.” But few such tales have aroused as much apparently serious attention as the new one concerning Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

It is an easily visible fact that she does not agree with the policy ideas of President Trump. It is also easily evident that she thinks she can overrule the President’s wishes to break the decades-long silent conspiracy over open borders with Mexico, and to build a substantial barrier along that border.

It could also be easily inferred from both vocal and body language that she does not personally like Mr. Trump either, and at the very least considers his presence in the White House as an anomaly, as something that went wrong in “the plan.”

But what about the idea of her arranging an assassination attempt against the President?

This is the focus of a new conspiracy theory that has gained some partial reporting even in mainstream news media outlets. The most popular video presently on YouTube about this has well over 568,000 views (gained in nine days) at the time of this writing. The narrator makes a wise comment as a possible disclaimer:

For several days, the following theory has been making its way around the internet. I found it difficult to completely dismiss, when I first came across it. It’s been in the back of my mind ever since. A comprehensive time-line was made available yesterday. The evidence provided with the time-line, although circumstantial, renders it impossible for me to continue ignoring what I am about to share with you.

Here is how the conspiracy goes, in brief:

  • January 3: Mrs. Pelosi invites President Trump to deliver the State of the Union, setting the date at January 29, 2019
  • January 16: Mrs. Pelosi asks the President to postpone the address, or deliver it in writing. This was taken as a sign that the Democrats were afraid of being called out for the presently occurring partial government shutdown.
  • However, she also asserted that there was a security risk for the Capitol because the Secret Service and the Dept of Homeland Security were both not getting paid for their services during the shutdown. She said this without actually checking if it were true with these agencies.
  • January 16, 11:25am – Kirsten Nielssen, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security soon affirmed that both agencies were fully ready to support the needs of the SOTU
  • January 16: 21-year old Hasher Taheb was arrested on the charge of planning an attack against the White House on January 17th, using among other things an AT-4, an anti-tank weapon. This story got next to zero media attention, further the Atlanta Journal-Constitution downplays the abilities of this young man to carry out his plan, despite significant efforts he made.
  • January 17th: Nancy Pelosi adjusts her “delay” stance on the SOTU to say it should not be given because the workers in the departments are not getting paid. (All of Congress is getting paid, Democrats vacationed in Puerto Rico, Pelosi went to Hawaii, and President Trump stayed at the White House over the Christmas break, except when he left to visit the troops.)

This is where it gets really hairy, though.

  • Nancy Pelosi planned a trip during the shutdown to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan, together with her entire family, a group of seven other Congressional delegates, and according to the Marshall Report and other rampant reports, 93 other people, family members of both Mrs. Pelosi and the other delegates, a claim that has no corroboration anywhere else we can find at this time. This trip was scheduled for January 17th, the same day that Hasher was planning to attack the White House.
  • However even the idea of Representative Pelosi going to Afghanistan is a surprise. An early report on the Rush Limbaugh program noted that she has never gone there in the history of the entire US involvement, so why now?
  • Further, the trip was set to visit NATO leaders in Europe.
  • President Trump canceled her trip, but then quietly sent his own wife, Melania and young son Barron, to Florida by government transport.
  • The letter canceling the trip was released at 2pm on January 17th. Mrs. Pelosi and Co. were scheduled to depart D.C. at 3pm that day (January 17th)
  • Further, Mrs. Pelosi tried to hand-pick the crew for the trip. This was denied as well but it adds to the mystery. Was it really because of their “great service?”
  • The plan for the trip was initiated around Christmas. In Afghanistan, government staffers were not thrilled about the upcoming trip. Foreign Service officers were working for two weeks without pay.
  • Nancy Pelosi made a public reply that the stop in Brussels was to meet with NATO leaders to assure them of the ironclad nature of the US alignment with them. However on December 3rd, Mike Pompeo met with NATO heads as well. What would Pelosi possibly have to say?
  • While Pelosi denied she was traveling to Egypt, the itinerary of the flight said otherwise. Incidentally, again, Mike Pompeo had just been to Egypt 10 days prior.
  • January 18: Pelosi tries again to fly commercial to these same places, but has to cancel the trip, and accuses the White House of “leaking her commercial flight plans.” What commercial flights go to Afghanistan with US government officials?
  • January 18: President Trump announces that he plans to make a major announcement Saturday to be broadcast live from the White House.
  • The strangest incident yet: From Donna Brazile, this tweet:

Archived copy of this not yet located…

  • This seems to be very strange. We are looking for an archived copy of this tweet, but have not yet located it.

Is this code for an assassination attempt? MLK was, and “hope” is part of the mantra for Barack Obama during his own campaign.

  • January 18: Pelosi and Co. spotted at Reagan Airport
  • Last in our list (though the attached video describes still more), when the Air Force bus carrying the delegation was brought back from the airport on the 17th, it reportedly circled several times before stopping and letting everyone out. This raises its own set of questions, namely “why?”

And this last is even weirder: Snopes.com is widely understood to be a leftist “fact checker” site, but often some of the conspiracy theory debunking it does is pretty accurate. They checked into the allegation that 93 family members were to go on this trip (to Afghanistan!) and could not prove it one way or the other. In fact, this is what they said:

We requested comment from all seven Congressional members of the cancelled delegation: House Speaker Pelosi and U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff, Susan Davis, Eliot Engel, Elaine Luria, Stephen Lynch and Mark Takano. We did not receive a response from any of them.

This seems to be very telling. If there was no story, it probably would have taken all of about ten seconds to say so.

More information is offered in these video clips:

and

The conspiracy theory is that an attempt to bolster Deep State alliances was attempted. The timing of the alleged attacker, the possibility of several high-ranking US Congressional members, plus the Speaker of the House to be out of the US at the time of the attack, is spooky. Nancy Pelosi, as Speaker of the House, is third in line of succession. If the President and Vice President were killed or seriously incapacitated, she would become President.

So, is this a hokey conspiracy theory, just dreamed up by Trump supporters who are aggravated by Mrs. Pelosi’s stubbornness?

Let us hope so. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer together have successfully managed to hold the US government still and more importantly, they have been somewhat effective in at least delaying the President from getting the border wall built.

Remember that this wall’s completion will absolutely cut illegal border traffic. While that border traffic has been dropping since 2000’s high point of 1.6 million apprehended, 2018 still had some 470,000 illegals caught by the Border Patrol and ICE, which is the size of a large American city. On Wednesday, a huge drug seizure was accomplished at the US-Mexico border, with a haul of Fentanyl so large that it could have killed some 57 million people.

Closing the border with the wall will probably not stop all illegals. But it will stop the vast majority of them, and it may make the problem of illegal border crossings manageable while a better solution is found. But this will also aggravate interests in both political parties, for this is why the border has never been closed. Many people profit from cheap labor.

However, Mr. Trump is not a politician. He is a populist leader, and as we have already seen, he means to keep his word to his supporters, and it definitely appears that he does not care a fig for sweeping this matter under the carpet.

We know the media hates the President, and spends much of its time in a mindless rage over his existence.

The real question is, probably, therefore, this:

How many assassination attempts have been tried against President Trump? The second video says 12. Why do we not know about them?

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Shock and awe strategy being employed in Venezuela regime change (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 71.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

February 1, 2019

By

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at the financial and media war being waged in Venezuela, as John Bolton employs the usual U.S. weapons of regime change to tighten the screws on Maduro and his embattled government.

Will Maduro survive the US onslaught to emerge in tact, or will Venezuela slide quickly into chaos and civil war or slowly drift into a frozen quagmire of a nation state?

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

“Venezuela in Flames. Washington Is Working Hard for Regime Change,” authored by Philip M. Giraldi:

There is a familiar smell about what is taking place vis-à-vis Venezuela. The official US government line is that the sanctions against the country and the decision to recognize the head of its national assembly Jose Guaido as interim president is based on a flawed election won by populist Nicholas Maduro last May. Guaido was reportedly promised US support for his soft coup by no less than Vice President Mike Pence in a phone call the night before he declared himself acting president while the American State Department is oddly proclaiming that it is intervening to support the Venezuelan constitution. Unfortunately for that argument, a quick perusal of the document itself does not seem to reveal an article empowering the United States to appoint the Venezuelan president.

Indeed, politics in Venezuela have long been particularly incendiary. There may or may not have been electoral fraud, regarding which little in the way of actual evidence has been presented, but the entire affair smacks of a pretext to initiate regime change in Caracas, an objective of the United States government ever since Maduro’s predecessor Hugo Chavez was elected president in 1998.

The thuggish Chavez, a populist who set out with an agenda to dismantle the oligarchy that had been running Venezuela for decades, certainly wound up doing extreme damage to the country’s economy while also further polarizing the existing class and political divisions. Corrupt and venal, he was emphatically not a modern Simon Bolivar, the “Libertador” that he sought to model himself on, but his views might conceivably have moderated if he had not been subjected to relentless US pressure from the git-go, to include a successful coup that ousted him briefly in 2002. Chavez’s successor Maduro has been embroiled in a worsening crisis that his policies have exacerbated, with food shortages, massive unemployment, hyperinflation, political rioting and a regional refugee problem caused by the departure of possibly as many as three million Venezuelans.

One might observe that if supporting foreign constitutions against electoral fraud were actually a vital interest for the US Washington would be intervening in more than 100 countries. In this case, the Trump Administration is also declaring that it is intervening to restore democracy and liberate the Venezuelan people, but the reality on the ground is quite different. As the sanctions do not hurt the rulers of the country, nor the military which benefits greatly financially from the status quo and supports the leadership, all that occurs is the infliction of more pain on the ordinary people, who have no say in what occurs. It is similar to what is taking place vis-à-vis Iran. The expectation of ideologues like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo is that the people in both Iran and Venezuela will eventually rise up in revolt and depose their governments, replacing them with something more acceptable to the United States.

Ron Paul has observed that there is a certain irony that a White House which has for two years been “fighting charges that a foreign country meddled in the US elections would turn around and not only meddle in foreign elections but actually demand the right to name a foreign country’s president!” Dr. Paul also notes Trump’s appointment of “a convicted criminal Elliot Abrams as his point person to ‘restore democracy’ in Venezuela,” observing that “Abrams played a key role in the Iran-Contra affair and went on to be one of the chief architects of the disastrous US invasion of Iraq in 2003. His role in helping promote the horrible violence in Latin America in the 1980s should disqualify him from ever holding public office again.”

The argument that Washington is responding appropriately to the current developments in Venezuela is deeply flawed, in part because President Donald Trump has several times raised the issue of possible military intervention even before last May’s national election. Another more recent report linked to John Bolton suggests that there is a plan for dealing with Venezuela that appears to include the insertion of 5,000 US troops.

Attacks on Venezuela’s government and leader were common both under George W. Bush and Barack Obama and it is plausible to suggest that the CIA has been active engaged in subverting the country’s government for the past twenty years. Mike Pompeo, when still head of the Agency, spoke at an Aspen Institute security conference in July 2017, saying that he was “hopeful that there can be a transition in Venezuela and we the CIA is [sic] doing its best to understand the dynamic there.” Pompeo also said that Mexico and Colombia were also discussing with him options for “change” for Venezuela.

Pompeo’s comment was particularly interesting as CIA is not exactly an organization that seeks to “understand…dynamics.” One should assume that the CIA Station in Caracas is possibly half of the remaining forty or so diplomats and other officers assigned to the post. They would have been spending their time funding the opposition to Chavez and then Maduro, recruiting officers in the army and other security forces to make them coup-able, and paying journalists and other opinion makers both in Venezuela and in neighboring countries to write articles attacking the country’s regime. If Venezuela is experiencing a crisis, it is at least in part attributable to American covert action.

If the United States persists in a new dose of “regime change” in Latin America and gets away with it, advisers like Bolton and Pompeo will be empowered and will demand more of the same. In his UN speech earlier this week Pompeo warned that “…now it’s time for every other nation to pick a side. No more delays, no more games. Either you stand with the forces of freedom or you’re in league with Maduro and his mayhem.” It all sounds a bit like George W. Bush in 2001, and “success” as seen from the White House perspective could mean a reversal of the withdrawal from Syria and even more pressure on Iran, to name only two “hot spots.” That an American administration will once again see itself on steroids, as a global arbiter, the “leader of the free world,” is the real danger that comes with what is going on in Venezuela.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

