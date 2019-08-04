Potential US involvement in Romania’s Hallucinating Case

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:

For several, long, excruciating weeks, the case of Alexandra, a 15 year old girl who was abducted, raped, and allegedly killed in Caracal, Romania, is keeping the national public more and more perplexed and enraged.

The girl managed to call the authorities three times to let them know of her plight. The emergency operator and the police treated her calls in a totally unprofessional manner and with no empathy whatsoever. They failed to pinpoint the girl’s whereabouts in time, even though Alexandra gave them plenty of clues to find the address. More so, the judge gave the police a search warrant with delay, and the prosecutor himself stood in front of the criminal’s doors and refused to give the order to enter the premises until several hours later – when it was too late.

The perpetrator, at first, denied any involvement with the girl, then changed his testimony, affirming that he had killed the girl and burned her body out in the yard in a barrel. The neighbors confirmed the smell of burnt flesh. Bones were found on his property, allegedly of human origin. DNA samples were taken and analysis showed a match with Alexandra. The authorities, who botched everything from the very beginning, did not explore the more plausible outcome that the girl had been passed off to an accomplice in the traffic ring. I’ll try to enlist all the major plot holes in the official narrative without dragging the article too much.

First, it’s just too preposterous to burn a human body in an ordinary barrel, up to the point of calcinating the bones. Such a feat would require well over a thousand degrees Celsius of heat to be maintained for several hours. At best, the perpetrator only achieved a few hundred degrees. The criminal maintained that the barrel burned for 8 hours. However, this statement doesn’t check out. Because that means the police would have witnessed the barrel burning when they visited his house at 3 in the morning, because there was plenty of space between the walls and the door, through which one could peak inside the yard. Also, turning a human body into ash would have made the atmosphere unbearable for the neighbors, drawing extraordinary attention.

The girl’s family doesn’t believe those bones are Alexandra’s, and they’ve sent samples from the main lot to an independent medical institute in a foreign country to see if the official result gets corroborated. The family’s lack of faith in the authorities doesn’t stem from paranoia. Any sane person who watched the case unfold will be highly skeptical of the official narrative.

Some other details: the police didn’t implement filters in the locality, the tapes from the local surveillance cameras they obtained from the press, not on their own, they failed to produce the murder weapon, or locate the actual murder scene. The criminal’s phone agenda contained the personal numbers of several policemen. Despite the many tips obtained and provided by the national press, the authorities absolutely didn’t wish to pursue the human trafficking route. Another irrational aspect is the criminal’s reasoning. When he returned to the house, he realized the girl had called 112 and that it was only a matter of time until the police arrived. Why would he kill the girl and burn her body on his estate and remain at the scene of the crime to be discovered?

The official narrative is filled with plot holes, from premise to conclusion, including a lack of solid evidence. More so, and tragically, organized crime in Caracal [and in Romania in general] goes hand in hand with law enforcement, the judiciary, and politicians.

On August the 1st, Mihai Fifor, the head of internal affairs met with the US ambassador Hans Klemm- or to be more precise, the ambassador visited him. The region in which this crime occurred is only 7 kilometers from Deveselu, home to a US military base. Anonymous sources claim the FBI has become involved in the investigation. It’s possible that a human trafficking ring or rings may have served ‘demand’ for young girls at Deveselu [demand from US soldiers]. Obviously, the minister claimed the meeting was only about Romania’s NATO partnership and bilateral trade deals with the United States.

A few months before Alexandra’s case, another girl by the name of Luiza, disappeared in the same locality under the same circumstance. Both families were phoned after the abductions by a stranger, who told them that the girls were going to work abroad. This type of modus operandi makes me think it’s a case of misdirection, telling the family their child went to a foreign country and reassuring them in the process that the child is alive. Assuming misdirection, there’s a good chance these girls are alive and still in the country and not somewhere else. In Luiza’s case, the police presumed the girl [a minor] a whore, presumed the parents as mistaken or overreacting, and didn’t take action to find her. It’s the ‘night of the mind’ for the country’s law enforcement and justice system. Romanian official stats say hundreds of people are kidnapped and trafficked each year.