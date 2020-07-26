in Latest, Video

Portland riots, elite run, loved by media. Yellow Vests, grassroots, hated by media (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 609.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the Portland riots and the difference between what is happening in Portland with violent ANTIFA thugs directed by Soros like elites, and what happened during a real grassroots protest with the Yellow Vests in France.

Via Zerohedge..

Fox News abruptly cut away from Friday’s White House press briefing after Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany played a video of the ongoing riots in Portland, Oregon.

“We were not expecting that video,” said Fox host Harris Faulkner, adding “Our management here at Fox News has decided we will pull away from that at this time.”

 

Some have speculated over social media that the decision to was made due to an uncensored portion of the clip containing graffiti with “fuck the police” on it, while others claim the network has run similar footage, and that the network cut away long after that portion of the White House’s clip.

Networks hate it when they can’t control the narrative…

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

