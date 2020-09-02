Pompeo – a human satire.

Become a Patron! https://www.patreon.com/johnhagan?fan…
Satire – Pompeo. Should anyone contain all the flaws of a Christian USA society that puports to bring justice and democracy to the world it is the ex CIA and current Sec. of Defence Mike ‘The Crusader’ Pompeo takes the cake This man is the complete satire of a human being.
