Pollsters say, Public Opposes Impeachment
Daily Presidential Tracking Poll – Rasmussen Reports:
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll, Sponsored by SLANTED from Sharyl Attkisson, for Wednesday shows that 46% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-three percent (53%) disapprove. The latest figures include 34% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 43% who Strongly Disapprove.
Exclusive: 60% call impeachment a ‘waste of time,’ Big Tech backlash for censoring Trump
Key voters want Speaker Nancy Pelosi to put the brakes on impeaching President Trump again, and they are also calling for the punishment of Big Tech for censoring the president, according to a new polling memo to a top Trump adviser.
Here is an interesting look at how Americans view Donald Trump’s links to the events on Capitol Hill:
As is becoming typical of the United States, the events of last week are viewed completely differently by each side of the massive political divide.