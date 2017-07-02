Analysis, Latest, News

Political repression of opposition leaders in Montenegro

Prof. Dr. Olga Ravasi 99
Is Montenegro Ready to live up to the ‘Western’ Values?

Per the request of Milivoje Katnic, the Special State Prosecutor of Montenegro, the Montenegrin Parliament voted on Thursday, June 29th, to strip Mr. Nebojsa Medojevic of his parliamentary immunity. The members of the Parliament, consisting only of the leading DPS party and their minority coalition partners, voted unanimously (42:0) for a move that is increasingly being regarded as a personal vendetta and a political witch hunt against an opposing voice. The next step in this process, without any legitimate evidence presented as of yet, would be an arrest.

Mr. Nebojsa Medojevic, leader of the Movement for Change party, and a member of the Democratic Front opposition bloc, has for long been a target of politically motivated attacks and repression. His family has been subjected to searches and confiscation of their private property, emotional and physical attacks, even imprisonment. The day after the vote, the apartment he shares with his wife Marina and two children has been raided by armed police forces, who removed personal computers, telephones and other belongings. Medojevic stands accused of alleged money laundering, although no solid evidence has been given to support this claim after 7 months of investigation.

Since the vote on Thursday, as an act of protest and solidarity with a coalition partner, the entire Democratic Front leadership has remained in the Parliament building, going into a fourth day now. They promise to defend Mr. Medojevic from this, as they see it, illegal, unconstitutional and politically motivated attack, contrary to basic human rights and the rule of law. The leaders feel that the Democratic Front coalition bloc is the most persecuted and repressed opposition in Europe, especially in a country that is in full negotiations to become a member of the European Union, and is, as of June 5th 2017, a full member of NATO.

Movement for Change party (PzP) is a full member of IDU and ACRE, sharing a system of values based on equal human rights, democracy and a rule of law. IDU and ACRE have issued a statement regarding the recent developments in Montenegro, voicing their concern about the politically motivated attacks. Differing somewhat ideologically from the DF coalition partners,  Movement for Change party advocates full EU and NATO membership for Montenegro, but based on a referendum. However, DF is united around one clear idea; freedom and transparency in Montenegro, a small Balkan nation of turbulent history, that has been ruled by one man, directly or indirectly, for the past 27 years. Abuse of the justice system, law enforcement, security and all other institutions that serve as pillars of proper and democratic government, has been rampant in Montenegro. Its primary focus is elimination and silence of the political opposition, while the corrupt and criminal network intertwined with the political establishment rules the totalitarian, autocratic and dictatorial state in the heart of Europe. Such regime is a direct byproduct of the Western intervention and nation building, contrary to the freedom loving ideals of conservative and liberty oriented voices all over United States and Europe.

Since the election day on October 16th, 2016, the entire opposition has been actively boycotting the Parliament, due to the claimed interference by the State Prosecutor and the ruling DPS party, voter intimidation, fraud and allegations of the alleged coup in Montenegro. The country is experiencing a deep political crisis with no solution in sight, which given its turbulent history, can easily turn into a bloody civil war nobody bargained for, engulfing the entire, deeply divided and conflicted Balkan region. The blockade and the paralysis of the highly biased and corrupt system and its institutions in Montenegro, further testify to the fact that the nation is not capable of upholding the basic human values, democratic standards and the principles of the rule of law. In order to equalize and accept the transitioning nations, such as Montenegro, into international institutions and organizations whose memberships they seek, valid evidence of political maturity, reformation and democratic stability must be demonstrated. If this is not the case, the double standards and hypocrisy espoused by these same organisations and institutions may very well be their own internal demise.

Previous Article
Prof. Dr. Olga Ravasi
Prof. Dr. Olga Ravasi, Special Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Olga Ravasi was appointed on June 12, 2015 as a Special Adviser to the Office of the Secretary General of International Airport and Seaport Police, on Balkans, Foreign Policy and Security. She is a subject matter expert on Balkan affairs, South Central Europe and the Middle East, and carries the designation of a Highly Qualified Expert per the National Security Act and ODNI guidelines. As a private security contractor her work includes intelligence analysis shared with the InterPort and Contingent Security stakeholders and governmental agencies, offering valuable advice and best practices guidelines to both private and public sectors. Since the Secretary General was instrumental in establishing the 9/11 Award and Medal program, Olga serves as a corporate liaison and a Director of the 9/11 Award Ceremony, held annually in conjunction with the International Association of the Chiefs of Police convention. The 9/11 Medal Award ceremony is our vow to “Never Forget” and continue to honor the memory of Superintendent Fred V. Morrone as well as those who sacrifice their lives defending our great nation. Since the fight against terrorism is a global security threat, Olga is especially vital in cooperation between foreign governments and their agencies, who are being included and recognized by the InterPortPolice for their diligent work, contributions and information sharing. As a scholar and an educator, with an artistic and media background, Olga is a professor of Political Science, teaching American Government, Comparative Government, International Relations and Foreign Policy classes. She continues to serve as an advisor to several entrepreneurs, corporate and political leaders in the Balkan region, and is the instrumental liaison to the US Congressional and Senate members. She has in the past co-founded an ethnic media organization, carries an International Press Credential, and serves on several boards of educational, humanitarian and non-governmental organizations.