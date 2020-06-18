in Links, Latest

Poland’s Duda lands White House invitation

100 Views

Visit Direct Link

Meeting Trump could help Duda at the polls.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has been invited to visit U.S. President Donald Trump on June 24, just four days before the Polish presidential election, the White House announced Wednesday.

The two “will discuss further advancing our cooperation on defense, as well as trade, energy, and telecommunications security,” said the White House statement.

The invitation comes as Poland has expressed strong interest in hosting U.S. forces in the wake of the announcement of a withdrawal of some American troops from Germany.

It’s also a potential political boost for Duda, who is in a tight reelection campaign and has been losing ground in recent opinion polls. Poland is one of the most pro-American countries in Europe, and one of the few where photos of a meeting with Trump could turn into an electoral advantage.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Tucker shows murder charge nonsense in Rayshard killing [Video]

France’s call for NATO to stop ignoring the “Turkey problem” further divides the alliance