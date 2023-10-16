Poland, Tusk 2ND place win. EU split on Gaza. Biden, put Putin down. Ukraine, hard to get money. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It would not surprise me at all if the Islamic countries decided to re-enact a 1973 type Oil Embargo which was a protest against the US support for Israel.
If they did that, they could drive the cost of oil to well over $200 and break the economies of both the US and Europe.
Israeli claims about Hamas atrocities in the treatment of hostages and other Israeli civilians during the raids that started the current Israel/Gaza conflict may have been disproved decisively by an interview with a survivor.
Worse still – for the Israelis, Yasmin Porat said Israeli civilians were “undoubtedly” killed by their own security forces when they arrived at the scene.