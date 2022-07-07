Poland is tired of Ukrainian refugees

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Some Polish journalists write about the fatigue of Polish citizens from Ukrainian refugees, their arrogant and overly demanding behavior on the territory of the republic, and even excessive alcohol consumption by Ukrainians in Poland. This is written by the journalist of the publication Mysl Polska Agnieszka Piwar.

In her article, she writes that with the help of various methods of disinformation, the Polish authorities convinced the Poles of the need to help the Ukrainians. The Poles opened their hearts and homes in response. But they were deceived. Many Ukrainians came from areas of Ukraine where there is no fighting to receive benefits and privileges. Many refugees from peaceful areas returned to their homes on Easter and did not return to Poland. This means that they were not initially in danger.

The Ukrainian refugees themselves shoot videos on which the products sent to Ukraine by the Poles as humanitarian aid are sold by the Ukrainians. At the same time, food prices in Poland rose very strongly. For this reason, the well-being of the Poles is declining.Some people cannot fill up their car.

Agnieszka Piwar says that at the beginning of the war, Ukrainian women in Poland came to beauty salons and ordered expensive procedures. But they refused to pay them, referring to the lack of money. And even the Polish police took the side of the Ukrainians. A serious problem is also the abuse of alcohol by Ukrainians. She argues that the social security system in Poland is overstretched. Due to the fact that the employees of the department devote a lot of time to problematic Ukrainian families where mothers drink a lot of alcohol and do not take care of their children. Some try to drown out the stress, some arrange drunken parties at the expense of the Polish state.

The article emphasizes that not all Ukrainians behave in this way. Some got to work. They earn their own living.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report