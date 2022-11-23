The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Poland Duda pranked by fake Macron. Boris tells CNN, Germany wanted quick conflict. U/1
Topic 783
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.