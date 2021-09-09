in Latest, Video

Poland and Lithuania build WALLS in dispute with Belarus

2 Comments

The Duran: Episode 1085

Afghan migrants remain stranded at Poland-Belarus border as leaders punt responsibility

For almost a month, a group of more than 30 Afghan migrants have been stuck at the Poland-Belarus border, sandwiched between border guards from each country. Polish President Andrzej Duda has declared a state of emergency – the first such declaration since communist times.

The Duran

bogsik
bogsik
September 9, 2021

Just The game they like to play while letting in 1000s via official but hidden channels

bogsik
bogsik
September 9, 2021

in your expose u forgot- when Turks deliver syrians to Greece its baaad, when German rescue ships deliver africans to Italian islands that is goood 🤣

