The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Poland and Lithuania build WALLS in dispute with Belarus
The Duran: Episode 1085
Afghan migrants remain stranded at Poland-Belarus border as leaders punt responsibility
Afghan migrants remain stranded at Poland-Belarus border as leaders punt responsibility
For almost a month, a group of more than 30 Afghan migrants have been stuck at the Poland-Belarus border, sandwiched between border guards from each country. Polish President Andrzej Duda has declared a state of emergency – the first such declaration since communist times.
#Poland #Belarus #Lukashenko #TheDuran
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Just The game they like to play while letting in 1000s via official but hidden channels
in your expose u forgot- when Turks deliver syrians to Greece its baaad, when German rescue ships deliver africans to Italian islands that is goood 🤣