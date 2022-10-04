Peter Strzok thoroughly damaged the reputation of the FBI

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The reputation of the FBI is damaged by the Mar-a-Lago raid, and now there is one more nail in the FBI coffin when the resignation letter to Peter Strzok is public.

This is what Washington Examiner writes:

The Biden Justice Department released Peter Strzok’s 2018 termination letter from then-FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich on Thursday in its legal battle against the fired FBI special agent.

“As I considered all the known facts associated with the adjudication of your case it was difficult to imagine another incident like yours which brought so much discredit to the organization. In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the entire organization,” Bowdich said in the August 2018 letter to Strzok. “In our role as FBI employees we must sometimes make unpopular decisions, but the public should be able to examine our work and not have to question our motives.”

Bowdich added: “In your adjudication, I removed all the politics, pundits, commentary, and the media from reporting the decision point I must address. When I strip away all the ‘noise,’ I am left with the facts and the extremely damaging impact to our organization, which will take years to overcome.”

Read the entire 14-page resignation letter to Strzok in Washington Examiner and The Duran has also had good coverage of this case.

_________________

Kristian Kahrs describes himself as a former NATO aggressor and warmonger in Kosovo, who turned into a warrior for peace, democracy, and freedom of speech. Kristian is a Norwegian living in Belgrade, Serbia, and there is more about him on his website ohrabrenje.com, the Serbian word for encouragement, where you can sign up for his newsletter. Also, follow Kristian on Gab, Telegram, VK, and his Duran Locals profile.



The Duran on Gab, Telegram, VK, and of course the vibrant community on theduran.locals.com.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report