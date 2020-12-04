in Links, Latest

Parler vs. Gab: Gab needs to step it up because Parler is catching up

Visit Direct Link

I’m still a Gabber, but Parler is about to pass them by.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Landmark Study Finds Masks Are Ineffective

7 Things That Used to Be “Crazy Conspiracy Theories”….Until 2020 Happened