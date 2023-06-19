in Latest, Video

Out of control Biden White House w/Robert Barnes (Live)

411 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Out of control Biden White House w/Robert Barnes (Live)
#TheDuran #TheDuranLive

Follow Robert Barnes at:

VivaBarnesLaw

Connect with VivaBarnesLaw and other members of VivaBarnesLaw community

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

National Poll Shows RFK Jr. Tops All Other Politicians in Net Approval-Rating

Putin trolls Zaluzhny whereabouts. Who commands UKR forces? Zero Patriots destroyed. U/1