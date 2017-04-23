OSCE monitor killed in Lugansk mine accident

The accident occurred when the OSCE monitor's car drove away from the main route.

An OSCE (Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe) monitor near Prishib village in the Lugansk Peoples’ Republic has died after his car deviated from a man road and drove onto a mine. Another man in the car was injured.

This comes after recent reports of spies and militants loyal to the Kiev regime, using vehicles with OSCE decals to conduct covert missions in the Donbass republics.

A representative of the People’s Militia of The Lugansk People’s Republic has said that the blast occurred due to the OSCE violating its own stated rules.

According to the statement,

“It is known that the aforementioned patrol went off the main route and was moving along secondary roads, which is prohibited by the OSCE SMM mandate”.

The official from Lugansk continued,

“We hope that representatives of the OSCE SMM, JCCC and other international organisations will make a just estimate of the incident”.

A further statement from the Defence Ministry of the Lugansk People’s Republic stated,

“We have been informing the international observes about possible provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces and sabotage groups operating on the contact line. In January, an SMM patrol came under anti-tank guided missile system fire in the vicinity of Dolgoye, locality in the Slavyanoserbsky district. By a lucky chance, there were no casualties”.

The OSCE confirmed the incident on Twitter,

We can confirm that an #OSCE patrol has been involve in a serious security incident in the Luhansk region. (1/2) — OSCE SMM Ukraine (@OSCE_SMM) April 23, 2017

The incident took place during an OSCE monitored ceasefire in Donbass.