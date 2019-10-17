Orange Man puts war hawks Pelosi, Schumer & Graham in their place

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:

Schumer and Pelosi stormed out of a meeting with the president, because the Orange Man called Pelosi a third rate politician [oh, the humanity] and said that the Democrats like the PKK because of their political color. Somebody got triggered… As for Lindsey Graham, who shares the same crocodile tears and perpetual war view on foreign policy [alongside the hawks in the Democratic party like Schumer and Pelosi], Orange Man had a few words of wisdom. Click play!

#NEW: Pres Trump: "Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years, with thousands of soldiers fighting other people's wars. I want to get out of the Middle East. I think Lindsey should right now focus on the Judiciary." pic.twitter.com/H3uMrO67Ke — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) October 16, 2019

