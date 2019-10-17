Orange Man puts war hawks Pelosi, Schumer & Graham in their place

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:
Schumer and Pelosi stormed out of a meeting with the president, because the Orange Man called Pelosi a third rate politician [oh, the humanity] and said that the Democrats like the PKK because of their political color. Somebody got triggered… As for Lindsey Graham, who shares the same crocodile tears and perpetual war view on foreign policy [alongside the hawks in the Democratic party like Schumer and Pelosi], Orange Man had a few words of wisdom. Click play!
#NEW: Pres Trump: "Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years, with thousands of soldiers fighting other people's wars. I want to get out of the Middle East. I think Lindsey should right now focus on the Judiciary." pic.twitter.com/H3uMrO67Ke
— Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) October 16, 2019
Liberals who compare this particular war theater with Saudia Arabia are comparing apples and oranges. I believe Trump sent US troops to the Saudis in order to prevent an uprising, not necessarily to push back Yemeni rebels encroaching into the Kingdom, because the Saudi Arabs are too incompetent to wage war or protect their positions. At the end of the day, the two zones have a stark difference in danger degree.
Trump sent forces to saudi Arabia, to ensure no more ten dollar drones evade the Patriot system.
Exactly!