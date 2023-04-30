Opinion: Washington Post Reveals that U.S. Hegemony Has Now Ended

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The information here is based upon “The Discord Leaks” to the neoconservative Washington Post newspaper, exposing the U.S. Government’s virtually unanimous bipartisan neoconservatism, as leaked to it from the U.S. Government, by the small online group that the WP describes not as being anti-neoconservatives, but instead as being “united by their mutual love of guns, military gear and God, the group of roughly two dozen — mostly men and boys — formed an invitation-only clubhouse in 2020 on Discord, an online platform popular with gamers.”

The information’s significance, to judge by the WP’s exclusive reporting on it, is of far more interest to investigative historians (such as I) than to any foreign nations; and, so (based upon the WP’s series reporting on it thus far), these documents have actually no legitimate reason to be classified (some of them as “Top Secret”), as they are, but are instead just highly embarrassing to the neoconservative or U.S.-imperialistic or “hegemonic” (aspiring toward control over the entire world) Biden Administration: they document that the American Government’s neoconservative obsession to continue expanding yet further its empire — the American Government’s control over foreign Governments called ‘allies’ — is clearly failing. They disclose that countries which had been on the fence or “neutral” between the U.S. Government and the main foreign Governments (China and Russia) that it aims to overthrow and replace, are not becoming more favorable toward the U.S. Government and more hostile toward its intended targets as the neoconservatives (the U.S. imperialists) increase their pressures upon those neutral countries to join the anti-Russian and/or anti-Chinese alliance (“The West”) but instead less so and more inclined to support Russia and/or China against the U.S. and its ‘allies’.

Previously — and as recently as 4 November 2022 — Governments that were not already ‘allies’ of the U.S. against Russia and/or China were too afraid of subversion, sanctions, coup, or invasion, by the U.S. Government, for them to say no to the U.S. Government’s demands; and, so, in the U.N. and other international bodies, they would comply with those demands. The 52 nations that voted “Against” the Resolution on 4 November 2022 were U.S. vassals or ‘allies’. The 105 “In Favor” were supporting Russia’s position and were the fewest ever that have done so since at least 2005. So, that vote might represent the apogee or climax of the American empire. All of the other 35 nations were fence-sitters. Those are the ones that are ‘up for grabs’ — against the U.S. position but too afraid of U.S. retaliation to vote that way (against the U.S. Government’s position on it). Perhaps those 52 U.S. vassal nations (by far the highest number ever yet) voting then at the U.N. to support the U.S. Government’s position on that matter, against Russia’s position, would be fewer if the Resolution were to be put up for a vote now. (The issue concerned in that Resolution is voted on at the U.N. almost every year since 2005, and so the future votes on it will be indicators of whether, and the extent to which, America’s empire will be declining.) The Discord Leaks would appear to be a sign that the 52 votes in favor of that Resolution will turn out to have been the peak. If this turns out to be true, it will be momentous, a historical turning-point.

One member of “the Discord Group,” who messaged as “OG”, was inside the U.S. Government and had top security clearance on U.S. intelligence online traffic concerning the war in Ukraine. As the WP described him: “OG had a dark view of the government. The young member [of the Discord Group] said he [“OG”] spoke of the United States, and particularly law enforcement and the intelligence community, as a sinister force that sought to suppress its citizens and keep them in the dark. He ranted about ‘government overreach’.” (That term “ranted” is used by the WP as part of their effort to predispose readers against that group.)

The WP’s source was an anonymous member. “The member said OG wasn’t hostile to the U.S. government, and he insisted that he was not working on behalf of any country’s interests. ‘He is not a Russian operative. He is not a Ukrainian operative,’ the member said. The room on the server where he posted the documents was called ‘bear-vs-pig,’ meant to be a snide jab at Russia and Ukraine, and an indication that OG took no sides in the conflict.” In other words: “OG” was motivated by his patriotism, not by traitorism (which, perhaps, he felt that the U.S. Government itself now is). This is according to the WP’s anonymous source, who is a “member” of the Discord Group.

Consequently: what the Washington Post is now reporting about these leaks will be interpreted as being patriotic by individuals who oppose neoconservatism, and will be interpreted as traitorous by individuals who are, themselves, neoconservatives.

That newspaper has a long record of supporting U.S. military actions all over the world — including America’s 2003 invasion of Iraq (the first of the U.S.-and-allied nations’ public announcements that they proudly are neoconservatives) — and as being, along with the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, one of the three most influential neoconservative news-media in America. To a large extent, therefore, this WP series is reporting about something of which it has, itself, long been a significant part: U.S. imperialism.

The series describes, from the inside of the U.S. Government, the increasing difficulties that it has in remaining as the world’s most powerful Government and one that is capable of getting its ‘allies’ to snap to attention and comply with its demands. Their obvious goal is a U.S. global dictatorship over all nations.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

