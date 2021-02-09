One-day poll reveals 56% of Americans support the trial of “Trump”

A poll conducted by “ABC News” with the American research company “IPSOS” showed that more than half of Americans support the trial of former President “Donald Trump” in the Senate (Congress), due to the security incidents he caused following the appearance of the results of the presidential elections that ruled victory. Joe Biden. ”

It is noteworthy that the aforementioned poll took place for only one day, from 5 to 6 February, with an error rate of / 4.8 / percentage points. The results show that 56% of Americans supported Trump’s trial, conviction, and his banning of any government post in the future as well, While 43% opposed this.

According to the network, 15% of Republicans support the charges against “Trump”, while the rate of support for accusations among Democrats is 92%.

The trial of former US President “Donald Trump” in the Senate is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 9-2-2021, on numerous charges brought by Democrats over his responsibility for the riots that took place on January 6 and his supporters storming the Congress, while inciting protests that occurred. It created security tensions in the country.

Faced with these accusations, “Trump” is subject to dismissal and disqualification to hold public office in the future, which would also prevent him from participating in the 2024 elections, which Republicans oppose, and who say that a president cannot be removed after his term has already expired and assumed office.

