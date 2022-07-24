The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Odessa port missile strike. Orban warns collective west. Boris throws a grenade. Update 1
I had a idea that something like this would happen, it was a nap that maybe some rogue military in the Ukraine where probably responsible for the strike. Elensky has no authority against the Azov Nazis, who I suspect are responsible.
Looks like Elensky’s days are numbered, he needs to protect his self against the exceptional state.
Boris is a mentally challenged monkeys that should probably euthanized
Blinken is a dead snake slithering..
Hillary Clinton is going to strangle zelensky like all her other victims .
I agree that Boris should join the international brigade of mercenaries in Ukraine. He’s had more training than typical Ukrainian recruits. An international brigade with Boris, add Olaf Scholz, Habeck, Macron, Charles Michel, Justin, Blinken, Rutte, and the entire Polish leadership. Wouldn’t that be a sight. They could really act out their anti-Russian fantasies on the battlefield and perhaps spare the rest of us. They would be directed by General Joe Biden (who wouldn’t be well enough to be on the battlefied) who is a genius tactician (me thinks he might need some direction from Hunter and help from Jill).… Read more »