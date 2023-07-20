Odessa blockade. F16s not Leopard tanks. Orthodox priest arrested. Clooney goes after Wagner. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
That’s the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow (looked it up) if anyone’s interested.
The reason that the US is afraid to escort ships in and out of Ukrainian ports is because they’ve had a demonstration this week of the Russian anti ship missile called Oniks, which was used on the weapons storage warehouses in Odessa. No ship currently has any means of shooting them down as they fly at a speed of more than 3,000 km/hour and low over the water. Then there are the Russian submarines (I believe the largest sub fleet in the world) constantly patrolling under the Black Sea. No, any ship would be very vulnerable when undertaking escort duty.… Read more »
George Clooney has been groomed for a long time to be a top politician. Finally, marrying a woman rumoured to be an MI6 asset. My guess is that he will, eventually, accept either Governor of California or a top diplomatic job (US ambassador to Britain? He has a home here already.) Then, at some point, a run at President, of course. I have never forgiven him for running fundraising dinners for Hillary Clinton. That was a really low point!