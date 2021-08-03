Obama’s 60th Bday Party; 200 servants, 475 invited guests AND zero risk
Obama Risks Superspreader Event As 700 Expected To Attend 60th Birthday Party At Martha’s Vineyard Mansion
Less than two weeks go, the reported on Australian socialite Anthony Hess, who ‘unknowingly spread the Delta strain of coronavirus to at least 60 people in a single weekend’ despite being fully vaccinated. And days ago, the Washington Post cited a CDC report which found that 75% of people infected during a Massachusetts COVID-19 outbreak associated with summer events and large public gatherings were fully vaccinated.
