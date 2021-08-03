in Latest, Video

Obama’s 60th Bday Party; 200 servants, 475 invited guests AND zero risk

67 Views 5 Votes

Obama’s 60th Bday Party; 200 servants, 475 invited guests AND zero risk

****News Topic 506*****
Obama Risks Superspreader Event As 700 Expected To Attend 60th Birthday Party At Martha’s Vineyard Mansion

Obama Risks Superspreader Event As 700 Expected To Attend 60th Birthday Party At Martha’s Vineyard Mansion

Less than two weeks go, the reported on Australian socialite Anthony Hess, who ‘unknowingly spread the Delta strain of coronavirus to at least 60 people in a single weekend’ despite being fully vaccinated. And days ago, the Washington Post cited a CDC report which found that 75% of people infected during a Massachusetts COVID-19 outbreak associated with summer events and large public gatherings were fully vaccinated.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Debt Ceiling and Infrastructure Bill – $GPS Live

US Women’s Soccer Team virtue signals out of Olympic finals