in Latest, Video

NSA fails in response to Tucker Carlson spying claim

63 Views 1 Comment

NSA fails in response to Tucker Carlson spying claim

****News Topic 464*****
NSA Claims No Spying On Tucker Carlson In Broadly-Worded Denial

NSA Claims No Spying On Tucker Carlson In Broadly-Worded Denial

The National Security Agency (NSA) has responded to allegations by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that they’ve been monitoring the communications between members of his crew with the intention of getting the show canceled.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
July 1, 2021
Rate this article :
     

The NSA is used as ‘Political Weapon‘, like the FBI + DOJ, by parts of the Politclown Establishment and the NSA FBI + DOJ were more than compliant to help.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Brokenspine66
0
Reply

Joe Biden is a tragedy we allowed to happen [Video]

World Economic Forum ready to work with Big Tech for global censorship