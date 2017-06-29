North Korea demands EXECUTION of former South Korean President Park

The call for justice comes after details of former President Park's plan to assassinate the North Korea leader were made public.

North Korea has furiously responded to reports demonstrating that the now impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her intelligence chiefs were plotting to assassinate North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un.

It is of course illegal and deeply scandalous to plot the killing of a foreign head of state and the militant President Park’s successor, current President Moon Jae-in has reportedly dropped any such notions of aggressive activity against North Korea.

In response to the revelations about President Park, the Ministry of State Security, the Ministry of People’s Security and the Central Public Prosecutors Office of the DPRK (North Korea) issued a joint response calling for President Park’s extradition to North Korea where she would be executed.

North Korea set out the following demands against the former South Korea leadership which was called ‘villainous’ in the statement.

“1. We declare at home and abroad that we will impose death penalty on traitor Park Geun Hye and ex-Director of the puppet Intelligence Service Ri Pyong Ho and their groups, criminals of hideous state-sponsored terrorism who hatched and pressed for the heinous plot to hurt the supreme leadership of the DPRK. IS men (South Korea’s intelligence service), to say nothing of Park Geun Hye and Ri Pyong Ho group, can never make any appeal even though they meet miserable dog’s death any time, at any place and by whatever methods from this moment. 2. The south Korean authorities have to hand over traitor Park Geun Hye and former IS Director Ri Pyong Ho and their groups to the DPRK under international convention as they committed hideous state-sponsored terrorism against the supreme leadership of the DPRK. The south Korean authorities have to judge themselves what adverse effect their act of shunning this crucial demand related to the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK will have on the future north-south relations. 3. We declare that in case the U.S. and the south Korean puppet forces again attempt at hideous state-sponsored terrorism targeting the supreme leadership of the DPRK, we will impose summary punishment without advance notice on those who organized, took part in or pursued the plot, under wartime law. We do not hide that should the U.S. and the south Korean authorities defy this warning and challenge our resolute measure, they will be made to pay a dear price in an irresistible physical way”.

South Korea has not yet responded to Pyongyang’s demands