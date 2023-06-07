in Latest, Video

Nord Stream scapegoat of Kiev. Dam distraction. Shoigu, 52 tanks lost. Australia, junk Hornets. U/1

613 Views 12 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Nord Stream scapegoat of Kiev. Dam distraction. Shoigu, 52 tanks lost. Australia, junk Hornets. U/1
Topic 984

WaPo: https://archive.ph/iN9Xu

Instagram The Duran Shop:

No Title

No Description

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

One WEIRD Loophole Allows Companies To Hide Secrets – FASAB56

Decline of the EU w/ MEP Clare Daly, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen